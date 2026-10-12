Davis and Ford take campaign push to battleground states

U.S. Rep. Danny K. Davis and Illinois state Rep. La Shawn Ford are teaming up to take busloads of volunteers to Michigan and Wisconsin, where they hope to help Democratic candidates prevail in the November 3 elections.

Davis, who represents Illinois’ 7th Congressional District, and Ford, the Democratic nominee seeking to succeed him in Congress, plan to take volunteers to Michigan to campaign for Democratic congressional nominee Sean McCann and to Wisconsin to support Democratic gubernatorial nominee David Crowley.

Crowley, the Milwaukee County executive, could become Wisconsin’s first Black governor if elected.

The first bus is scheduled to leave Davis’ congressional office, 2815 W. Fifth Ave., at 7:30 a.m. Saturday, October 17, for Benton Harbor, Michigan, where volunteers will campaign for McCann.

McCann, a Michigan state senator and citizen of the Citizen Potawatomi Nation, is challenging Republican U.S. Rep. Bill Huizenga in Michigan’s 4th Congressional District.

“We are going to Benton Harbor, Michigan and canvas and knock on doors for Sean McCann to win,” Davis told the Crusader. “This race is very appealing.”

McCann said after winning his primary, “From the beginning, this campaign has been about standing up for working families and fighting back against corporate special interests and politicians getting rich while leaving our families behind.”

Davis and Ford also plan to take volunteers to Milwaukee on Saturday, October 24, to campaign for Crowley. The bus is scheduled to leave Davis’ office at 7:30 a.m. Volunteers will canvass until 5 p.m. before returning to Chicago.

Davis said Democratic victories are important because control of Congress will determine whether the party can advance its legislative agenda.

“If you don’t have the majority in legislative bodies, you are not in charge. You can’t get your programs implemented. It makes sense to support fellow Democrats to win control of the House” and possibly the Senate, Davis said.

“I am proud to team up with Congressman Danny K. Davis and the people of Illinois as we head into the battleground states of Michigan and Wisconsin,” Ford said.

“We are going there to fight for the House and the Senate which is critical to stopping the Republican attack on our democracy. We hope to bring the Illinois blue wave directly to these battlegrounds,” Ford said.

“Winning both chambers is the only way we can prevent more of this country’s wealth from concentrating at the top.

“By repealing tax breaks for billionaires, we can pay for healthcare for our seniors and every family in need while standing up for the human rights of all people,” Ford said.

“We are going door-to-door and neighbor-to-neighbor to ensure every voice is heard.”

Davis also criticized President Donald Trump’s recent remarks about the possibility of Iran striking Los Angeles or San Diego. The White House said Trump was describing a threat his policies were intended to prevent, rather than advocating attacks on the cities.

Trump’s rhetoric is “Scary,” Davis said. “People are debating if he is joking, if he is serious or if he has lost his mind. I think Iran is smarter than that, but this is why we have to vote out his people,” he said, “to save our democracy and our programs that help everyone not just those living in Red states.”

For Davis and Ford, the Wisconsin race carries historical significance. Crowley, serving his second term as Milwaukee County executive, has spoken publicly about growing up in poverty and experiencing housing and family instability. He first won election to the Wisconsin State Assembly before becoming county executive.

Davis said Crowley has a “good chance of becoming the first Black Governor in Wisconsin.”

Davis and Ford also are planning a “Right to Vote: Know Your Rights” forum and town hall at 1 p.m. Saturday, October 31, at Stone Temple Baptist Church, 3622 W. Douglas Blvd. Lt. Gov. Juliana Stratton, the Democratic nominee for U.S. Senate, is expected to participate.

“Nothing is as important as voting,” Davis said.

To reserve a seat on either campaign bus, call 312-392-7761 or email [email protected].