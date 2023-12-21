Daisie Foundation, Meijer, and ComEd surprise 500 students at Howe Elementary’s Holiday Magic event

Photo Credit: Madi Ellis Photography

The Daisie Foundation (DF) exists to empower women and children in underserved communities. Since its founding in 2016, DF has dedicated its time to providing opportunities to Chicago, Milwaukee, and Houston neighborhoods in need of support, guidance, and, ultimately, love. The work is rooted in random acts of kindness. This holiday season, DF teamed up with Meijer, ComEd, and a host of other sponsors to carry out their 7th annual Holiday Magic event at Howe School of Excellence in Chicago’s Austin Neighborhood (720 N Lorel Ave, Chicago, IL 60644) on December 13th, 2023.

Illinois Governor JB Pritzker, Illinois Lt. Governor Juliana Stratton, and CEO of Chicago Public Schools Pedro Martinez spoke and gave out gifts to the first round of students, bringing them extra holiday joy. The event consisted of surprising 500 well-deserving West Side students with Santa and Mrs. Claus’s visit, gift-giving with elves’ help, and a holiday-themed dance party! Panera Bread provided lunch for the students and over 100 teachers. By the end of the campaign, DF surprised 2,200 students and 420 teachers and staffers throughout Chicago, Milwaukee, and Houston. “The spirit of the holidays is a magical part of childhood for many Chicago kids, but for too many, it’s also a time of anxiety as their families struggle to make ends meet,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “The Daisie Foundation is bringing that joy back to these children, and I was honored to participate in their Holiday Magic Event and bring cheer and celebration to Howe School with the support of so many valued partners.”The hosts for this momentous event were Anthony “Spice” Adams, a former Chicago Bears player and TV host with Cortney Hall, Emmy-nominated host of NBC Chicago’s lifestyle show “Chicago Today.” In addition, actors Corey Hendrix from The Bear on FX and Cortez Smith from The Chi on Showtime were also onsite to help pass out presents to the students and staff.

Dana Louder (Row 24/Pin Me Up Chicago), IL Lt. Gov. Juliana Stratton, Julie Hightower, DAISIE Foundation Executive Board President, and Stacey Arrington, DAISIE Foundation Board Member Lt. Governor Juliana Stratton and Gov. JB Pritzker handing out presents. Actors Cortez Smith and Corey Hendrix helping hand out presents. IL Gov. J.B. Pritzker and IL Lt. Gov. Julian Stratton with the DAISIE Foundation Board Members, Howe Elementary School Executive Staff Nikita Horn, Principal and Kenyatta Horton, Asst. Principal Spice Adams (Inside the Bears/FOX) and Cortney Hall (Today Chicago/NBC)

Sponsors for this year’s event include Meijer, ComEd, Panera Bread, Exelon, Old National Bank, Molina Healthcare, Shiraleah, Benefit Cosmetics, Penske, ROW 24, Women’s Bar Association of Illinois, Raising Canes, Pendry Hotel, Pink Pewter, Daisie Project, J. Crew, and Wantable.

About The Daisie Foundation

Making their mark in Chicago since 2016, DF is a nationally recognized organization whose mission lies in empowering women and children in overlooked communities by providing ongoing opportunities to succeed and access to resources. Their work is rooted in random acts of kindness that, over the years, have impacted 3,700 mothers and 8,900 students and counting. In December of 2020, DF expanded their efforts to women and children in Houston, TX, which shares many of the same economic and social challenges in its communities.

About Meijer

About ComEd

