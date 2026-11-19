Every holiday season, I look forward to Broadway in Chicago bringing “The Hip Hop Nutcracker” to our city. It is a refreshing and exciting take on the traditional Nutcracker ballet. It doesn’t take away from the original story of Maria-Clara and the Nutcracker Prince going on a dream adventure, battling a gang of mice, visiting the Land of Sweets, and learning the lessons of the holiday season. “The Hip Hop Nutcracker” uses the landscape of the graffiti-covered streets of New York as the backdrop for their journey as an MC hypes the audience. There is great music and dancing, and I am most excited that the MC is Chicago’s own Da Brat.

Da Brat was born and raised here in Chicago and attended Kenwood Academy and the Academy of Scholastic Achievement, where she played seven different instruments in the band. Just like so many successful artists, Da Brat began in church. Her grandmother was a member of Christ Temple Apostolic Faith Church at 14 S. Ashland Ave.. She sang in the choir before wanting to be a musician and learned to play instruments before joining the school band. When I spoke to her, she told me that it was the church that inspired her.

Following that, the question was how she got into rap. She told me that after seeing MC Lyte, Queen Latifah, and other phenomenal women who came before her doing rap, she realized this was what she wanted to do and began putting her gospel poems to beats. One day, she wrote a gospel rap and performed it for the Easter service. She was so proud until she saw the looks on the congregation’s faces and heard the sparse applause; she realized they weren’t quite ready for it, even if it was gospel. While disappointed, she continued to write and rap in the styles that were popular.

Da Brat said to me, “I became that female on the other side of the track, and it wasn’t gospel anymore because I had a chance to be able to say

everything I wanted to say, being from Chicago, talking about the things from Chicago and everything I went through growing up.”

Her 1994 debut album, “Funkdafied,” entered the rap albums chart at No. 1 and went platinum, making her the first female solo rapper to sell 1 million units. We spoke about her signing with So So Def with Jermaine Dupri and being around Kris Kross all the time. Da Brat started to see all the amazing things that Black people can have and how this music could take her to a different level where she could buy her grandmother a new house, buy her grandmother a new car, and take care of her family. She knew she had made it when her songs were on “Video Soul”. The first music video she appeared on was called “Da Bomb” with Kris Kross and Jermaine Dupri. She also gave major props to her godmother, Helen Wooten, for guiding her at the beginning of her career.

Now she is coming back home to Chicago to MC the 20th anniversary of “The Hip Hop Nutcracker” and will be bringing all her personality as she opens the show, hyping up the audience and giving us a few of her verses.

“The Hip Hop Nutcracker” will run Nov. 24-29 at the Cadillac Palace Theatre. I will be in the audience cheering our homegirl Da Brat on and enjoying a great night at the theatre.

Until next time, keep your EYE to the sky!