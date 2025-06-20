CWI Initiative Transforms Career Readiness for High School Students Across Northwest Indiana

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

The Center of Workforce Innovations announced the early achievements of Bridging the Gap to Student Success, a transformative program helping high school students across Northwest Indiana prepare for meaningful careers. Powered by CWI’s READY NWI initiative and supported by a $1 million grant from the Indiana Commission for Higher Education, the program is reshaping how students explore and engage with their futures.

During the 2024–25 school year, READY NWI:

• Empowered 5,000+ students through career coaching and exploration

• Focused on high school juniors and seniors across 43 school districts

• Achieved an 86% positive impact rating from participating students

“Bridging the Gap has exceeded expectations,” said Nicole Rodriquez, Director of READY NWI. “We’ve seen students gain clarity, confidence, and direction for their futures — many for the first time. It’s a testament to what’s possible when schools, communities, and employers work together.”

CWI remains the only workforce intermediary serving all seven counties and 43 school districts in Northwest Indiana, providing direct, high-quality career guidance that eases the burden on school counselors. Through READY NWI, the program continues to connect educators and employers to align education with real workforce needs — ensuring students are not only prepared but inspired.

The program’s success is also driven by the

collaboration of five key regional partners:

• Gary Alumni Pathways for Students (GAPS)

• Indiana University Northwest

• Ivy Tech Community College

• JobWorks

• Junior Achievement of Chicago

These partners have delivered workshops and resources to historically underserved schools, helping ensure equitable access to opportunity for all students.

Unlike other intermediaries, READY NWI provides direct, in-school career coaching, leveraging a suite of programs and services — including Jobs for America’s Graduates (JAG), Adult Literacy & Training Centers, and youth employment and business services. This model ensures consistent, high-quality support while easing the burden on school infrastructure and counselor caseloads.

As Bridging the Gap enters its second year, CWI is committed to expanding its reach and deepening its impact — one student at a time. For more information about READY NWI or the Bridging the Gap to Student Success program, contact Nicole Rodriquez at (219) 462-2940 or [email protected].