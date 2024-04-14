Customers urged to stay connected if they are behind on bills

Residential heating bills were $75 lower this winter
Peoples Gas is urging customers who are behind on their energy bills to
reach out as soon as possible to avoid disconnection. The state’s winter residential
disconnection moratorium expired at the start of April.
If a customer establishes and maintains a payment plan, they are not at risk for
disconnection.
Peoples Gas works with customers year-round to offer payment plans and help with
energy assistance.
Thanks to lower natural gas prices and warmer weather, the typical residential
customer’s heating bill was $75 less this winter than last winter.
Disconnection is always a last resort
Customers behind on their bills can go to peoplesgasdelivery.com or use the Peoples
Gas app to set up payment arrangements and connect with financial and energy
assistance options. They can also call 866-556-6001.
To help customers with lower incomes, financial assistance is available through the
Peoples Gas Share the Warmth program. Additional assistance is available through the
federal government, which is making $177 million available for customers in Illinois.
Beware of scammers
Unfortunately, scammers often try to take advantage of the end of the moratorium.
Scammers may pretend to be from Peoples Gas. They may even manipulate caller ID
to display “Peoples Gas” or use a recording that sounds like it’s from the company.Scammers will threaten to turn off customers’ energy in a short amount of time and
demand immediate payment — often with a prepaid debit card, third-party digital
payment app like Zelle or Venmo, or unusual payment method such as bitcoin.
These are all warning signs. If customers are ever in doubt about a phone call, they
should hang up and call Peoples Gas.
Additional tips are available online.
Simple ways to manage costs
Peoples Gas encourages customers to manage their energy use all year long. Go to the
Peoples Gas website for a checklist and more ways to save.
Peoples Gas, a subsidiary of WEC Energy Group (NYSE: WEC), is a regulated natural
gas delivery company that serves more than 891,000 residential, commercial and
industrial customers in the city of Chicago. You can find more information about natural
gas safety, energy efficiency and other energy-related topics at
peoplesgasdelivery.com. Follow us on Twitter and Facebook @peoplegaschi.