Cunningham highlights relief package for ComEd customers

State Senator Bill Cunningham is encouraging Illinois families to take advantage of a new support package from ComEd and the Illinois Commerce Commission to help them pay their electric bills.

“Many Illinois families are facing unique financial challenges as a result of this pandemic,” said Cunningham, a Democrat who represents portions of Chicago and the southwest suburbs. “Programs like this one are critical to helping them get back on their feet as our state begins to recover from COVID-19.”

The support package is designed to assist customers who are struggling due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It includes an extension of ComEd’s current policy suspending disconnections until the state moves to Phase 4 of the Restore Illinois plan or Aug. 1, whichever comes first. Residential and small business customers will have an additional 30-day grace period, during which ComEd will not disconnect service for nonpayment.

Low-income households earning less than 150% of the federal poverty level are also eligible for financial assistance for past-due balances. These customers will have more flexible payment options, including longer payment plans, and ComEd will waive reconnection fees and new deposit requirements for residential customers.

These new options supplement relief measures ComEd has already established, such as budget billing options, grants, and debt assistance.

Customers who are struggling to pay outstanding balances and electric bills are encouraged to contact ComEd’s customer care team at 800-334-7661, Monday through Friday between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. More information is available at http://www.comed.com/CARE.