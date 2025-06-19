Culver’s Restaurants franchisee settles two EEOC lawsuits for $261K 

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

A Culver’s restaurant franchisee will pay $261,000 to settle two EEOC lawsuits, including one alleging it subjected a Black gay employee to racial harassment and discrimination.

According to one lawsuit, R & G Endeavors, Inc., a Culver’s franchisee in Cottage Grove, MN, forced multiple workers to endure harassment and discrimination.

In one instance, the lawsuit alleged that managers and other employees subjected a gay employee who is Black, to racial and homophobic slurs, including calling him the n-word and the f-slur frequently. The lawsuit further states they also commented on his body and sex life, among other offensive conduct.

Additionally, according to the EEOC complaint, a group of female employees also faced sexual harassment at Culver’s targeting teenage girls, including unwelcome touching, stalker-like behavior, sexual propositions, unwelcome pet names and “creepy” gifts from adult employees.

The EEOC alleged in a second suit that Culver’s Restaurants of Cottage Grove also subjected a worker with an intellectual disability to harassment through frequent name-calling, derogatory language, unfair discipline and hostility, as well as underpaying him compared to other employees.

The company failed to address the hostile work environment and discrimination even after receiving complaints, the EEOC alleged.

Such alleged conduct violates Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, which prohibits workplace harassment based on an individual’s race, sex, or sexual orientation, and violated the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA), which prohibits harassment and discrimination based on a person’s disability.

The EEOC filed the lawsuits in May 2023. (EEOC v. R&G Endeavors, Inc. d/b/a Culver’s of Cottage Grove, Case Nos. 23-cv-1501 (Title VII) and 23-cv-1506 (ADA)) in U.S. District Court for the District of Minnesota after first attempting to reach pre-litigation settlements through its administrative conciliation process.

The cases were resolved by consent decrees, which include monetary relief totaling $186,000 for the aggrieved individuals in the Title VII case and $75,000 for the injured individual in the ADA case,

The decree as well included targeted equitable relief, such as notice to employees of the lawsuits; reporting future complaints to the EEOC; policy changes; and regular trainings sessions for both management and non-management employees.