CUL Scholarship Applications being accepted now through April 15

A national survey released recently by Lending Tree’s Student Loan Hero revealed 43 percent of adult Americans under the age of 40 have considered returning to school amid the COVID-19. As the pandemic and the subsequent economic crisis continues many will follow through as a means to qualify for emerging employment opportunites. Scholarships will be one of the ways to fund their education.

For over 100 years, the Chicago Urban League has been at the forefront of creating opportunities for African Americans to empower themselves and their communities. The Chicago Urban League (CUL) annually awards scholarships to provide financial assistance for college students through a competitive application process. Any person pursuing an undergraduate degree at an institution of higher learning is eligible to apply. Scholarship awards range from $500 to $5,000, depending on availability of funds.

The CUL Scholarship Program includes awards funded by various donors in order to support students needing financial assistance to begin, continue or complete their post-secondary education. For more information or to apply visit https://www.chiul.org/scholarships/.

The 2021 CUL scholarship application will remain open now through April 15th.