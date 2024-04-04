Cubs win home opener 5-0 over Rockies in Shota Imanaga debut

Chicago Cubs pitcher Shota Imanaga

The Chicago Cubs improved to 2-2 on the season after posting a 5-0 shutout victory over the Colorado Rockies on Monday, April 1, at Wrigley Field.

Monday’s game was the team’s home opener and the pitching debut of Japanese starter and prized free agent Shota Imanaga.

In Imanaga’s pitching debut, the right-hander put on a show, striking out nine batters in six solid innings of work.

“It was a unique atmosphere, especially in the last strikeout,” said Imanaga through a translator via the Associated Press. “And it might have not been the best pitch [with] regards to pitch speed, but getting the support from the fans, I was able to get that strikeout.”

In addition to Imanaga’s success, outfielder Cody Bellinger came through with a 2-run single in the seventh inning, giving the team a 5-0 lead to close out the game.

Final Score: Cubs 5, Rockies 0

With the victory, the Cubs earned their second win of the season and will play the Colorado Rockies again on Tuesday, April 2, at Wrigley Field. Game time is 6:40 p.m.