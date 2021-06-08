Cubs Unveil ‘Wrigleyville’ Uniforms For MLB City Connect Series

CBS 2 Chicago

The Chicago Cubs have unveiled their new Nike City Connect uniforms, featuring navy blue jerseys and pants they will don for the first time on Saturday against the St. Louis Cardinals.

The navy blue jerseys feature “Wrigleyville” stitched across the chest in the same font and shape as the “Wrigley Field” name on the stadium marquee.

A patch on the left sleeve is inspired by the official Chicago municipal device that graces many city buildings; a Y-shape inscribed in a circle, symbolizing the confluence of the north and south branches of the Chicago River at Wolf Point. The Y on the uniform sleeve also is in the colors of the city’s flag, featuring four red six-pointed stars.

For the ivy. For Wrigleyville. For #All77 of Chicago’s neighborhoods. These are the @Cubs’ Nike City Connect uniforms. pic.twitter.com/8kkZ2pEDe6 — MLB (@MLB) June 8, 2021

The right sleeve is inscribed with the words “Respect Our Neighborhood,” which is posted on signs as fans exit Wrigley Field, as well as on signs outside the ballpark.

The navy blue cap also is inspired by the city flag, featuring the iconic Cubs C-logo with a six-pointed red star in the center, and a sky blue bill.

The team says the design is meant to celebrate all 77 of the city’s neighborhoods, and some of the gear being sold to fans features the name of every city neighborhood.

“Chicago is a city of neighborhoods, and the Cubs are the only team with a ballpark in the heart of a neighborhood,” a narrator says in a video announcing the alternate uniforms. “So the new Cubs Nike City Connect uniform is inspired not just by our neighborhood, but all 77 of Chicago’s distinct neighborhoods.”

Chicago is a city of neighborhoods, and the @nikediamond Cubs City Connect Series collection is inspired by #All77 of them.#CubTogether ➡️ https://t.co/0Oogzu8tVy pic.twitter.com/gDx23adxlu — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) June 8, 2021

Fans can buy their own authentic or replica City Connect jerseys and caps; as well as T-shirts, hoodies, and other gear at mlbshop.com.

The White Sox unveiled their own City Connect jerseys last month, and wore them for the first time on Saturday when they hosted the Detroit Tigers.

The Boston Red Sox kicked off the City Connect series in April. The Miami Marlins unveiled their City Connect jerseys last month. The Arizona Diamondbacks, Los Angeles Dodgers, and San Francisco Giants will unveil also are taking part in the City Connect series, and will unveil their jerseys later this season.

This article originally appeared on CBS 2 Chicago.