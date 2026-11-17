The Chicago Cubs are inviting residents from all 77 Chicago community areas to participate in the celebration surrounding the 2027 Major League Baseball All-Star Game by nominating individuals and organizations whose leadership, service and dedication have made a difference in their neighborhoods.

The initiative, called “Chicago’s First Pitch,” will recognize 77 honorees, one from each community area, as Chicago prepares to host the 2027 MLB All-Star Game at Wrigley Field.

Nominations opened November 5 and will remain open through January 3, 2027, at 11:59 p.m. Central Time. Residents may nominate themselves or someone else through the Cubs’ official website.

The program will feature a ceremonial baseball traveling through all 77 community areas, with selected honorees participating in special handoffs when Cubs representatives visit their neighborhoods. The journey will conclude during MLB All-Star Week, when all 77 honorees will be recognized.

“Every neighborhood in Chicago has a star, someone who makes their community and our city a better place,” said Cubs Executive Vice President of Community Affairs Mike Lufrano.

“As fans from across the country come to Chicago for 2027 MLB All-Star Week, we have an incredible opportunity to showcase what truly makes this city special: its people and communities. We encourage Chicagoans to nominate an All-Star from their neighborhood and help us shine a national spotlight on the people and communities that make Chicago great.”

The initiative offers residents of Chicago’s South and West sides, including Bronzeville, Englewood, Chatham, Auburn Gresham, Austin, North Lawndale, Roseland and other neighborhoods, an opportunity to recognize community leaders whose contributions may not always receive widespread attention.

Eligible nominees include individuals of any age who have demonstrated leadership, service and commitment to their communities, along with representatives of nonprofit organizations, small businesses and cultural institutions.

Potential honorees could include longtime volunteers, youth mentors, educators, neighborhood organizers, small-business owners and individuals who have worked to improve conditions and opportunities for local residents.

The nomination application is brief but requires a written explanation of why the nominee deserves recognition.

Applicants must provide the full name of the individual or organization being nominated and identify the Chicago neighborhood represented.

The central requirement is a statement of no more than 250 words explaining why the nominee deserves to represent the community during 2027 All-Star Week.

Residents should describe the nominee’s accomplishments, leadership, volunteer activities or other contributions that have positively affected their neighborhood. Specific examples of community involvement can help demonstrate the nominee’s impact.

The application also requests the nominator’s first and last name, date of birth and email address. A mobile telephone number is optional, as are subscriptions to promotional emails and text messages from the Cubs and Major League Baseball.

Nominators must agree to the official contest rules and acknowledge the website’s terms of use and privacy policy.

Nominees must meet Chicago residency or local business and nonprofit eligibility requirements. Nominators must be legal adults residing in the United States or Canada, excluding Quebec. Additional restrictions are outlined in the official rules.

The Cubs and Cubs Charities will evaluate nominations based on each nominee’s impact on the local community and Chicago. One honoree will be selected from each community area.

The selected honorees will participate in ceremonial baseball handoffs and be featured in a collection of personal stories describing what makes their neighborhoods special. Those stories will be displayed during All-Star Week festivities, introducing visitors to Chicago through the experiences of its residents.

Community organizations, churches, neighborhood associations and residents are encouraged to identify deserving individuals before the deadline. The program is not limited to prominent public figures. Residents who work quietly behind the scenes to assist neighbors, support children, preserve local traditions or provide essential services may also be strong candidates. Nominators should use the available space to explain what makes their candidate’s work distinctive and meaningful to the neighborhood.

There is no purchase necessary to participate. The nomination deadline is January 3, 2027, at 11:59 p.m. Central Time.

To submit a nomination or review the complete eligibility requirements, visit www.cubs.com/chicagosfirstpitch.