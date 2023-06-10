Cubs rookie Miguel Amaya earns three hits in San Diego Padres win

With three hits against the San Diego Padres on Sunday, June 4, Chicago Cubs rookie catcher Miguel Amaya has hopes to stay at the Major League level after his call up. Amaya played a huge role in Sunday’s win over the Padres, including smacking a home run in the team’s 7-1 win on the road. Amaya signed with the Chicago Cubs as an international free agent in July 2015. He played 2017 with the Eugene Emeralds where he slashed .228/.266/.338 with three home runs and 26 RBIs in 58 games,

Selected to play in the 2018 All-Star Futures Game, Amaya spent 2018 with the South Bend Cubs, earning Midwest League All-Star honors and slashing .256/.349/.403 with 10 plus home runs and 52 RBIs in 116 games.

In 2019, Amaya played for the Myrtle Beach Pelicans, batting .235/.351/.402 with 10 plus home runs and 57 RBIs over 99 games. He was also selected to the All-Star Futures Game for the second consecutive year. He was selected to play in the Arizona Fall League for the Mesa Solar Sox following the season. Following the 2019 season, the Cubs added Amaya to their 40-man roster. He did not play a minor league game in 2020, due to the cancellation of the minor league season caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. He underwent Tommy John surgery during the 2021–22 offseason. The Cubs optioned Amaya to the Double-A Tennessee Smokies to begin the 2023 season. In 13 games for Tennessee, he hit .273/.411/.659 with four home runs and eight RBIs. On May 2, 2023, the Cubs promoted Amaya to the major leagues for the first time.