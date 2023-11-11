Cubs move on from manager David Ross and hire 2x World Series Champion Craig Counsell

Craig Counsell (left) and David Ross (right). Courtesy: MLB

In recent news, the Chicago Cubs fired manager David Ross and hired former All-star and 2-time World Series Champion Craig Counsell for the managerial position on Monday, November 6, according to ABC 7 News.

“On behalf of the Cubs organization, we express our deep gratitude for David’s contributions to our club, both on and off the field,” said President of Baseball Operations Jed Hoyer via ABC 7. “First as a player and then as a manager, David continually showcased his ability to lead. David’s legacy will be felt in Chicago for generations and his impact to our organization will stack up with the legends that came before him.”

Hoyer added, “Going forward, our major league team will be managed by Craig Counsell. We look forward to welcoming Craig at Wrigley Field early next week.”

On Monday, the Cubs signed Counsell to the largest managerial deal in MLB history worth 5-years and 40 million dollars.

As the former manager of the Milwaukee Brewers (2015–2023), Counsell career highlights and awards include being a 2x World Series champion (1997, 2001), NLCS MVP (2001) and was named to the Milwaukee Brewers Wall of Honor.

Counsell was an infielder who played 16 seasons in MLB for five teams, and was known for his unique batting stance. He had several notable postseason performances, winning the World Series in 1997 with the Florida Marlins and in 2001 with the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Counsell has the distinction of having been on base for the last two times that the World Series ended with a walk-off hit, and was named the NLCS Most Valuable Player in 2001.

He holds a managerial record of 707 wins and 625 losses and a 531. winning percentage. As a former player, Counsell played for the Colorado Rockies (1995, 1997), Florida Marlins (1997–1999), Los Angeles Dodgers (1999), Arizona Diamondbacks (2000–2003), Milwaukee Brewers (2004), Arizona Diamondbacks (2005–2006) and the Milwaukee Brewers (2007–2011).

In addition to his career as a player, Counsell also holds the Brewers’ franchise record for most managerial wins in team history, and led the team to five of their nine all-time postseason appearances.