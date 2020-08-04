Cubs earn 4-3 victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates

The Chicago Cubs improved to 6-2 on the season after a 4-3 victory
over the Pittsburgh Pirates on Saturday August 1, at Wrigley Field.
Cubs pitcher Tyler Chatwood dominated the Pirates in his second start
of the season, pitching 6⅔ shutout innings and a career high 11
strikeouts in the victory.
The Cubs earned their third straight series win to open the 60-game season.
The Cubs entered Saturday’s game with a major-league leading 12 home
runs, surpassing the Detroit Tigers, who recently held the lead with
- They’ve homered in their first eight games for the first time
since 1958, when Ernie Banks led them with 47.
“Obviously you want to get off to a good start,” said Chatwood in an
interview with the Chicago Tribune. “But I felt good the second half
of last year, I felt good in spring training and what I was able to
continue doing during that off period. I feel like I kept getting
better, and now it’s fun to put it in play against an opposing team.”
In addition to Chatwood’s superb pitching performance, Cubs outfielder
Ian Happ, who replaced third baseman Kris Bryant in the lineup due to
an illness, homered from the leadoff spot in the bottom of the third
inning in the Cubs 4-3 victory over the Pirates. Later that inning,
Happ was joined by shortstop Javier Baez with a solo shot to center
field. The homer was Baez’s third of the season.
Final Score: Cubs 4, Pirates 3.
With the victory, Cubs pitcher Tyler Chatwood improved to 2-0 on the
season with a 0.71 ERA.
Chicago Crusader Player of the Game:
Tyler Chatwood, Cubs, 11 Ks, 6 2/3 innings.
