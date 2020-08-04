Cubs earn 4-3 victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates

The Chicago Cubs improved to 6-2 on the season after a 4-3 victory

over the Pittsburgh Pirates on Saturday August 1, at Wrigley Field.

Cubs pitcher Tyler Chatwood dominated the Pirates in his second start

of the season, pitching 6⅔ shutout innings and a career high 11

strikeouts in the victory.

The Cubs earned their third straight series win to open the 60-game season.

The Cubs entered Saturday’s game with a major-league leading 12 home

runs, surpassing the Detroit Tigers, who recently held the lead with

They’ve homered in their first eight games for the first time

since 1958, when Ernie Banks led them with 47.

“Obviously you want to get off to a good start,” said Chatwood in an

interview with the Chicago Tribune. “But I felt good the second half

of last year, I felt good in spring training and what I was able to

continue doing during that off period. I feel like I kept getting

better, and now it’s fun to put it in play against an opposing team.”

In addition to Chatwood’s superb pitching performance, Cubs outfielder

Ian Happ, who replaced third baseman Kris Bryant in the lineup due to

an illness, homered from the leadoff spot in the bottom of the third

inning in the Cubs 4-3 victory over the Pirates. Later that inning,

Happ was joined by shortstop Javier Baez with a solo shot to center

field. The homer was Baez’s third of the season.

Final Score: Cubs 4, Pirates 3.

With the victory, Cubs pitcher Tyler Chatwood improved to 2-0 on the

season with a 0.71 ERA.

Chicago Crusader Player of the Game:

Tyler Chatwood, Cubs, 11 Ks, 6 2/3 innings.