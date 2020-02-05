Cubs Charities Awards More Than $1 Million To Diamond Project Capital Improvement Grantees In 2019

APPLICATIONS FOR 2020 CAPITAL IMPROVEMENT AND PROGRAM GRANTS ARE NOW OPEN

Cubs Charities announced the recipients of the 2019 Diamond Project capital grants which awarded more than $1 million to support 12 projects across Chicago and one project in Puerto Rico in partnership with Local Initiatives Support Corporation (LISC). The 2019 Diamond Project capital grant awarded to LISC is the first capital grant that provides funding for a project outside of Chicago.

Through the Diamond Project, Cubs Charities provides funds and equipment to nonprofit, neighborhood-based organizations to support baseball and softball leagues and capital improvement projects that improve the quality, safety and accessibility of local baseball and softball fields or indoor training facilities.

“Cubs Charities’ investment strategy is grounded in the power of sport to transform lives, build community and inspire hope,” said Cubs Charities’ Executive Director Alicia Gonzalez. “Through the Diamond Project, Cubs Charities provides baseball and softball opportunities for children of all ages across Chicago by engaging them with skilled coaches, delivering quality, year-round programming and building safe and accessible places to play the game.”

Since 2014, Cubs Charities has committed more than $8.6 million to fund 73 capital improvement projects and 59 youth programs while providing new sports equipment across Chicago. Cubs Charities partners with LISC to manage implementation.

2019 Diamond Project Capital Grantees:

Chicago International Charter School (CICS) Northtown Academy (3900 W. Peterson )

Children First Fund for Lindblom Park (6054 S. Damen )

Dunham Boys Baseball Organization (4638 N. Melvina )

East Side Little League (11037 S. Avenue H)

Gage Park Baseball & Softball Association (2415 W. 55th )

Hyde Park-Kenwood Legends Baseball League (1330 E. 50th )

Local Initiatives Support Corporation (LISC) (Puerto Rico)

Morgan Park High School (1744 W. Pryor )

Mozart Park Advisory Council (2036 N. Avers )

Noble Network of Charter Schools (2240 N. Kilbourn )

Omega Delta Youth Baseball & Softball League (3417 S. Hamilton )

Washington Park Advisory Council (5531 S. King )

Wrightwood Little League Baseball (2936 W. 85th )

Applications for the 2020 Diamond Project capital improvement and program grants are now available at www.cubscharities.org.

About Cubs Charities:

Cubs Charities harnesses the passion of Cubs fans to improve the lives of children and families across Chicago and beyond. Cubs Charities’ goal is to provide increased access to sports opportunities and targets improvements in health, fitness and education for those at risk. Through grants to quality nonprofit programs, development of parks and baseball fields, and other community initiatives, the Cubs and Cubs Charities help fulfill a commitment to be the best in the game, on and off the field. For more information, visit www.cubscharities.org.