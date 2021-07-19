Cubs Brennen Davis named MVP of the 2021 MLB Futures Game

Known as the Chicago Cubs top prospect in their farm system, outfielder Brennen Davis made history on Sunday afternoon, July 11, and became the third player in MLB Futures Game history to homer twice in a game.

After homering twice, Davis was named the MLB Future Stars Most Valuable Player.

“That was electric,” Davis said Sunday at Coors Field, according to the Chicago Sun-Times. “Those games are always unbelievable.”

The 6’4″ outfielder, out of Basha High School in Arizona, is projected by some Major League scouts to be a five tool player. Davis, who was drafted by the Cubs in the second round back in 2018, has the potential to be a 30/30 hitter and a good defensive center fielder with a strong arm as well.

In addition to having a strong arm, Davis also has good range and plus speed in the outfield. Baseball America ranked Davis as the best power hitting prospect in the Cubs minor league system.

Davis was also projected to be a long-term project when the Cubs took him in the 2018 draft.

In 2019, Davis was ticketed for short-season Eugene, but after a month and a half of Extended Spring Training, the Cubs felt he was advanced enough to handle Low-A South Bend. He only managed to play 50 regular season games in 2019, because of two finger injuries — he got hit with pitches in almost the same place twice. But in those 50 games, Davis hit .305/.381/.525 with eight home runs and four steals. He returned in time for the playoffs where he hit .310/.394/.414 in seven games.

Davis was also named the Cubs “2019 Minor League Player of The Year.”