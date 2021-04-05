Cubs beat Brewers 5-3 at Wrigley 

By Joseph Phillips, Sports Editor

Chicago Crusader Newspaper

Following a 2-1 series win against the Pittsburgh Pirates over the weekend, the Chicago Cubs defeated the Milwaukee Brewers 5-3 on Monday night, April 5, at Wrigley Field.

The Cubs produced three home runs in the bottom of the 4th inning from their big boppers in the lineup. This included a 2-run home run by catcher Wilson Contreras, a solo home run by shortstop Javier Baez, and a solo shot by second baseman David Bote.

The three home runs by Contreras, Baez and Bote gave the Cubs a 4-0 lead in the bottom of the 4th inning. The run support was strong enough for Cubs new pitcher Trevor Williams in his debut.

“Pretty spectacular how he handled the moment,”said manager David Ross via ESPN. “Nice for him to get off to a good start in a Cubs uniform.”

Over seven solid innings, Williams gave Cubs fans a night to remember by allowing only two runs, two hits and two walks while striking out six.

Monday’s game for Williams was special for two reasons: 1) Having his father Richard in attendance on Monday night, and 2) Williams’ father Richard was a former Cubs usher and a Chicago south side native who attended Brother Rice.

“They’ve been looking forward to this moment for a long time,” Williams said via ESPN. “Just a really special moment for my family and I. I’m thankful they were able to be in the stands for it.”

In addition to Williams solid pitching performance, former Cubs starter Alec Mills pitched a scoreless ninth inning for his first save of the season. Mills retired Avisail Garcia on a fly out to center field, forced newly acquired Jackie Bradley into a 4-3 groundout, and struck out Luis Urias swinging on a 1-2 pitch.

Final Score: Cubs 5, Brewers 3.

With the victory, the Cubs improved to 3-1 in the NL Central Division.

Chicago Crusader Player of The Game: Trevor Williams, Cubs, allowed two runs, two hits, two walks and struck out six in his debut.

Joseph Phillips is a Chicago native, who has been a sports writer for over 15 years. He also hosts the SC Media News and Sports Network Q&A radio show on WHPK 88.5 FM Chicago. He can be reached at sports@chicagocrusader.com.