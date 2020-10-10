Cubs and White Sox both eliminated from 2020 postseason

By Joseph Phillips, Crusader Sports Editor

Despite a new format set up by MLB which allows more than six teams to play in the postseason, both the Chicago Cubs and the Chicago White Sox were eliminated in the first round of the 2020 playoffs over the weekend.

During the best out of three series, the Cubs fell 2-0 to the National League’s sixth seeded Miami Marlins and the Sox fell 2-1 to the American League’s second seeded Oakland Athletics.

“It just sucks. It’s a bad feeling,” said Cubs first baseman Anthony Rizzo.

Rizzo said he felt pretty bad after losing back to back games on their home field against the lower seeded Marlins.

As his team was swept in possibly the last season featuring a core group of guys from the 2016 World Series, Rizzo had to manage to stay positive.

The Cubs managed to score only one run in two games against the dominant pitching staff of the Marlins who would go on to shut out the Cubs 3-0 in game two of the three game series.

Cubs sluggers Anthony Rizzo and Kris Bryant combined to go 0-for-16 in the series as each player had no answer for the Cubs slumping offense.

In addition to the Cubs slumping offense, the White Sox fell 6-4 to the Oakland A’s in Game 3 of a three game series on Thursday. Thursday’s game featured a potent Sox lineup from top to bottom and was the organization’s first win-or-go-home playoff series in franchise history.

According to MLB.com’s Scott Merkin, manager Rick Renteria used nine pitchers, who combined to throw 163 pitches and walk nine in the Oakland series. The group said the offense went 3-for-14 with runners in scoring position and stranded 12, while going 4-for-28 with RISP overall and leaving 27 stranded.

With the loss, the White Sox managed to drop 2 out of 3 against the A’s in the first round of the MLB Playoffs.

Chicago Crusader Players of the Game:

Tim Anderson, White Sox, three-3 game hit streaks.

Ian Happ, Cubs, solo homerun for the Cubs in Game One of the series.

Cubs and Sox making the postseason.