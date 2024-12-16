Cubs add outfielder Kyle Tucker via trade 

The Chicago Cubs made a huge trade on Friday acquiring outfielder Kyle Tucker via trade in exchange for infielder Isaac Paredes, pitcher Hayden Wesneski and prospect Cam Smith.

According to an MLB.com press release, Paredes, 25, has played five seasons in the Majors between the Detroit Tigers (2020-21), Tampa Bay Rays (2022-24) and Chicago Cubs (2024). As an All-Star last season, Paredes batted .238 (129×542) with 64 runs, 25 doubles, 19 home runs, 80 RBI and a .739 OPS (.346 OBP / .393 SLG) in 153 games between the Rays and Cubs. His best season in his young career came in 2023 when he hit 31 home runs with 98 RBI in 143 games for the Rays. His 31home runs ranked second among AL third basemen that season. The 25-year-old split his time defensively between third base (128g) and first base (17g) last season. For his career, Paredes has recorded a .232 (357×1537) batting average with 197 runs, 72 doubles, 72 home runs, 234 RBI and a .755 OPS (.333 OBP/. 422 SLG).

MLB.com said Wesneski, 27, recorded a 3.86 ERA (29ER/67.2IP) with 67 strikeouts, 21 walks, a 1.14 WHIP and a .215 opponent batting average in 28 appearances, including seven starts for the Cubs last season. In three seasons with the Cubs (2022-24), Wesneski posted a 3.93 ERA (83ER/190IP) with 183 strikeouts, 60 walks, a 1.17 WHIP and a .225 opponent batting average. The 27-year-old is a Houston native that attended Cypress-Fairbanks High School in Cypress, TX.

The press release said Smith, 21, was the 14th overall selection in the 2024 MLB First-Year Player Draft by the Chicago Cubs from Florida State University. In 32 games in the Cubs minor league system, Smith batted .313 (36×115) with 20 runs, seven home runs, 24 RBI and a 1.005 OPS (.396 OBP / .609 SLG). The 21-year-old is rated as a top-100 prospect and the number seven overall prospect in the Cubs minor league system according to MLB.com. Prior to being drafted in 2024, Smith batted .387 (104×269) in 66 games at Florida State in 2024 with 16 home runs and 57 RBI with a 1.142 OPS. Additionally, Smith played in the Cape Cod League in the summer of 2023 and was named as the league’s Most Outstanding Pro Prospect.

Tucker, 27, batted .289 (80×277) with 13 doubles, 23 home runs, 49 RBI, 11 stolen bases and a .993 OPS in 78 games. In seven seasons with the Astros, Tucker batted .274 (615×2241) with 135 doubles, 16 triples, 94 stolen bases, 125 home runs, 417 RBI and a .870 OPS (.353 OBP / .516 SLG). The 27-year-old is a 2022 World Series Champion, a three-time All-Star (2022-24), one-time Gold Glove Award winner (2022) and a one-time Silver Slugger Award winner (2023), said MLB.com press release.

(Information courtesy of MLB.com).