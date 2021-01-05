CTU remains in opposition to CPS plan less than 1 week before some students return to in-person learning

By Diane Pathieu, ABC7 News

Chicago Public Schools is preparing for in-person learning to start next Monday, January 11th for some students.

CPS officials have said schools are safe and ready to welcome back teachers and students, but the Chicago Teacher’s Union has vehemently pushed back.

Both CPS and CTU officials held news conferences Tuesday morning to discuss their thoughts on returning to the classroom.

CPS’ CEO Janice Jackson said they have followed all health recommendations by experts, she even tweeted out photos and said they were ready to safely welcome students back next week.

Today we’re another step closer to a safe return to in-person instruction. Thanks Principal Moy, Principal Golliday, @Haines_CPS and @DrakeElementary educators for welcoming @chicagosmayor and me today as we prepare to begin welcoming students back to school buildings on 1/11! pic.twitter.com/ZKqGi6MgVJ — Janice K. Jackson (@janicejackson) January 4, 2021

The teachers union disagreed and said going back now, when another virus surge is expected after the holidays, is dangerous.

The plan right now is for students in pre-K and moderate to intensive “cluster” programs to start on January 11th, and kindergarten through 8th grade students are set to return on

February 1.

All families have the option to stay remote.

This article originally appeared on ABC7 News.