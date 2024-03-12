CTA’s diversity program hosts pre-apprenticeship fair for area high school students and general public interested in careers in the trades

CTA is partnering with Chicago Public Schools (CPS) to bring over 100 students from several South Side high schools to the Pre-Apprenticeship Fair where they’ll learn about potential career opportunities on CTA infrastructure projects.

The Chicago Transit Authority (CTA) is partnering with Chicago Public Schools (CPS) to bring over 100 students from Bowen High School, Chicago Vocational Career (CVCA), Simeon Career and Harlan Community Academies to CTA’s Pre-Apprenticeship Fair on Tuesday, March 12 at Harry S. Truman College. The event is free and open to the public.

Participants will meet with CTA staff, workforce partners, contractors, trade unions and pre- apprenticeship trainers about rewarding career opportunities in the trades and on CTA infrastructure projects.

“We’re excited to be partnering with Chicago Public Schools to offer these young, career- focused students and members of the public the opportunity to learn about rewarding careers in the trades,” said CTA President Dorval R. Carter, Jr. “This effort is the latest in a series of initiatives to remove economic barriers and extend job opportunities in order for our workforce to reflect the communities we serve.”

The event is part of CTA’s vision to foster diversity, equity and inclusion in all aspects of its operations. Last year, the Chicago Transit Board approved the investment of $3.4 million to identify, recruit and train a diverse prospective workforce and assist in their placement on CTA and area construction projects.

“CPS is proud to collaborate with our sister agencies and higher education institutions to build more college and career pathways that build our students’ confidence, their sense of purpose, and ultimately, job placement,” said CPS CEO Pedro Martinez. “Agencies such as the CTA and City Colleges of Chicago not only provide essential services to each and every Chicagoan, but they are building a stronger tomorrow for our CPS graduates and for our city.”

The event will also feature hands-on activities, a live DJ and light refreshments. There will also be prizes in a networking competition.

CTA has had tremendous success with workforce partners for the training and placement of candidates on a variety of projects, including the ongoing Red and Purple Modernization (RPM) project. Since February 2020, program partners have placed 46 individuals on various aspects of the RPM project and so far have worked almost 42,000 hours and have earned more than

$1.8 million in wages.

Tuesday’s event is the latest in the CTA’s pre-apprenticeship series and details are available here:

Tuesday, March 12, 2024

10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Harry S. Truman College

1145 W. Wilson Ave., Chicago, 60640

Doors open at 9:45 a.m. and a presentation begins at 10:15 a.m.

Registration: https://bit.ly/CTA-Apprentice

Additional information about upcoming events can be found on CTA’s Facebook and LinkedIn pages as well as transitchicago.com/diversity-programs. Anyone with questions about the event can contact CTA’s Diversity Programs at [email protected]