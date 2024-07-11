CTA to Host ‘Engineer Your Career’ Fair for Tech and Engineering opportunities

The Chicago Transit Authority (CTA) will host a career fair on Friday, July 12, 2024, at CTA Headquarters, 567 W. Lake. Representatives from the CTA Engineering and Technology Departments will be available to discuss employment opportunities in areas such as infrastructure, rail maintenance and technology, and strategic business initiatives.

The ‘Engineer Your Career’ fair will allow interested individuals a set time to attend a scheduled presentation and meet with the specific departments. That’s why interested candidates are encouraged to register to attend. As sessions close online at CTA’s career website, additional sessions will be scheduled. So, try to register again later.

Chicago is considered one of the highest-paying cities for Infrastructure Engineers in the United States. The ideal candidate is a veteran, recent college graduate and/or current college senior in a STEM-related field. “In today’s rapidly evolving engineering and technology sectors, staying ahead requires the CTA to introduce innovative strategies for attracting and retaining top talent,” said CTA President Dorval R. Carter, Jr. “Scheduled job fairs are crucial platforms for engaging in direct conversations aimed at recruiting exceptional candidates.”

Those who register and wish to attend can arrive:

Friday, July 12th from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

CTA Headquarters 567 W Lake St., Chicago

For more information regarding the career fair or to apply now, visit https://www.transitchicago.com/careers/. A limited number of spaces are still available.