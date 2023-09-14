CTA seeks to hire bus operators and bus mechanics to join the team that moves Chicago

Commercial Driver’s License not required to apply. Employees receive paid training, and benefits that include increased hourly wages and a $1,000 hiring bonus!

Take the first step towards establishing a new career within the diverse field of transportation by attending the Chicago Transit Authority’s (CTA) Hiring Event(Opens in a new window) on Friday September 15, at CTA Headquarters.

Applicants for Bus Operator and Bus Mechanic positions will enjoy newly increased competitive pay – starting hourly wages of $29.65 for Bus Operators and $41.90 for Bus Mechanics– as well as excellent health benefits, a pension, and opportunities for advancement. Plus, there’s a hiring bonus of $1,000! The bonus will appear on the first paycheck and employees must remain at CTA for one year.

“Now is a fantastic time to join us at the CTA, and move our city forward,” CTA President Dorval R. Carter, Jr., said. “With CTA’s financial incentives for new hires, our positions are highly competitive and even more attractive to prospective employees, especially those who are interested in career growth.”

Applicants who possess excellent customer service skills and are interested in seeking employment with options for developing a rewarding career path in the transportation industry are strongly encouraged to attend:

Friday, September 15

1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

CTA Headquarters

567 West Lake Street, Chicago IL 60661

Presentations: 1 p.m., 2 p.m. and 3 p.m.

Registration: www.transitchicago.com/careers

CTA is offering application workshops, on-site testing, interviews, and an opportunity to start the pre-employment process for those who qualify.

Since 2022, the CTA has hosted more than a dozen job fairs – both virtual and in-person. New Operators and Mechanics will help the agency address an industry-wide worker shortage, the main contributing factor to CTA’s current service challenges.

Thus far in 2023, CTA has hosted six in person job fairs with a cumulative attendance of over 2,700 interested applicants.

For a complete list of all available positions including trade, management, and administrative positions, please visit and apply online at: www.transitchicago.com/careers.