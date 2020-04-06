CTA riders get credit for unused days on 7-30 day passes

To help residents who survive the state’s Stay-at-Home Order, the CTA will offer riders a prorated credit for any unused days on active 7- and 30-Day passes, CTA President Dorval R. Carter, Jr. announced March 24.

Customers with an active Ventra pass that they are no longer using are eligible to receive a prorated credit for any remaining days, based upon when the pass was last used. Prorated credits will be issued as a “Transit Credit” that will be automatically added to the cardholder’s Ventra account.

Transit Credit can be used to purchase a pass at a later date or to pay for CTA travel on a pay-as-you-go basis. To learn more and request a credit, riders can visit: https://www.ventrachicago.com/

“Transit services are critically important to Chicagoans who need to get around for essential services,” said Carter. “We are committed to making sure our customers—and the people they serve during this difficult time—continue to have the bus and train service they need.”

Carter in a press release said the CTA will continue to operate its regular service schedule so that riders can conduct essential travel. CTA will continue performing rigorous cleaning for buses and trains, which includes both daily cleanings and routine deep cleanings.

The decision is one of several efforts to help commuters save money during the coronavirus.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot and Chicagoland area transit and transportation providers last week announced assistance to help alleviate the cost burden of transportation during Illinois’ stay-at-home order. While the city continues to encourage all who can to stay home during this time, first-responders, healthcare workers and others need to have access to reliable transportation to get to and from work, while residents must maintain access to essential services. These transportation relief measures ranging from passenger credits to discounted usage fees will be in place through the duration of the order, anticipated to last through April 7.

“During this unprecedented event, it is essential we provide needed transportation relief to the dedicated individuals working on the front-lines of this crisis, as well as ensure our city’s families and residents still have access to essential goods and supplies,” Lightfoot said. “Despite the challenges we face, Chicago is committed to ensuring reliable and accessible transportation for every neighborhood and community, and we are taking every measure possible to provide the pricing support needed to keep our residents mobile and our city moving forward.”

To ease the burden on workers in the taxi and ride-hail industries that are getting Chicagoans to and from critical services, the City previously announced that it will be delaying collection for several fines and fees through April 30, which includes the collection of the Ground Transportation Tax for taxicabs, Transportation Network Providers (TNPs, or ride-hail) and other public passenger vehicles. Furthermore, the City has also already announced an extension of the deadline for debt checks for TNP and taxi drivers until April 30. BACP is also deferring collection of the accessibility fee for taxicabs and TNPs until April 30 and deferring inspections of vehicles and renewals of licenses while BACP offices are closed.

BACP is working to further assist the taxi industry with a direct subsidy while a short-term financial subsidy is being considered for Wheelchair Accessible Vehicle operators and taxis that provide rides for the Taxi Access Program (TAP). These measures are being taken to support taxi drivers and operators while ensuring transportation options remain available for those that need them, particularly the most vulnerable that rely on ADA and paratransit services for essential trips.