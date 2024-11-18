CTA Red Line Extension Project to Provide Financial Assistance to Far South Side Residents Seeking Training and Careers 

The Barrier Reduction Fund will help residents of the Red Line Extension (RLE) Project area who face financial barriers to purchase work clothing, tools, basic skills training and more

As part of the historic Red Line Extension (RLE) Project, CTA announced a new program that aims to remove financial obstacles for Far South Side residents by paying for job training, construction clothing, transportation and other needs to obtaining training and employment and building careers.

The Red Line Extension Project’s Barrier Reduction Fund will provide funding to eligible individuals in the project area who are pursuing training and careers, even if they ultimately wind up working for employers and projects beyond CTA.

“The Red Line Extension Project is creating new pathways to training and careers that support families and strengthen neighborhoods on the Far South Side,” said CTA President Dorval R. Carter, Jr. “This includes helping people with some of the most basic needs, such as a pair of work boots or help buying a transit card to get to work. We’re proud that the Red Line Extension can provide a boost to people who need it.

“As the Red Line Extension Project moves forward and connects the South Side to the greater Chicago area, it’s critical to include community members in the construction project. I’m proud to have helped secure the federal funding necessary to help South Side residents pursue training and career opportunities with CTA and beyond,” said Congresswoman Robin Kelly (IL-02). “Basic needs, like clothing and transit cards, should never stand in the way of future employment, but financial challenges have prevented South Side residents from getting ahead. By removing financial obstacles, they can be in a better position for success.”

People who are eligible for the Barrier Reduction Fund are individuals who are actively participating in any of four workforce assistance agency programs that partner with CTA. They are:

Additionally, eligible individuals must reside in one of five Far South Side zip codes: 60619, 60620, 60628, 60643 and 60827. Interested individuals must inquire about funding assistance through the workforce assistance agency they’re currently working with. Financial assistance is limited to up to $2,000 per individual.

Eligible expenses include:

Mentorship

Basic skills training

Clothing, uniforms, boots, protective wear, etc.

Supplies and tools

Union applications or training fees

Transportation

Car repairs

Other expenses that are cost prohibitive (on discretionary basis)

Red Line Extension (RLE) Project Overview

The RLE project is a 5.5-mile extension of the Red Line starting at 95th Street Terminal to the vicinity of 130th Street and includes building four new, accessible stations near 103rd Street, 111th Street, Michigan Avenue and 130th Street, each of which is expected to include bus, bike, pedestrian and parking facilities.

The project will also build a new rail yard and related rail facilities near 120th Street to improve operational efficiency for the entire Red Line and CTA system. Construction is expected to start in late 2025 and be completed by 2030.

The Red Line Extension will provide a new, more direct connection to the Red Line. Once the extension opens, it is expected to provide up to 30 minutes of time savings to riders traveling from the future 130th Station to the Loop. The project will also generate long-lasting economic benefits for the Far South Side via small business and workforce/career opportunities with RLE and CTA, as well as new economic development in the project area.

For more information about the Red Line Extension, please visit transitchicago.com/RLE.