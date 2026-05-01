After 60 years of delays, politics and public meetings, the long-awaited Red Line Extension Project officially got underway with a groundbreaking ceremony on April 23, where city and community leaders celebrated a historic moment for residents on the Far South Side.

The project will add 5.5 miles to the Red Line in the Chicago Transit Authority system. Already 21.8 miles with 24-hour service to the North and South Sides, the Red Line Extension Project will extend the line to the Far South Side from 95th Street to 130th Street. The extension will include four new Red Line stations at 103rd, 111th, 115th and 130th Streets. Those stations will have bus terminals that will allow passengers to transfer to trains.

This project is part of a broader plan outlined in the cta red line extension map aimed at improving transit accessibility for residents and ensuring better connectivity for the community. The cta red line extension map will serve as a key resource for understanding the new routes and stations, enhancing the overall travel experience for users.

The new extension will serve residents in the 9th, 21st and 10th wards and the neighborhoods of Morgan Park, Pullman, Roseland, Riverdale and Altgeld Gardens.

The $5.7 billion project is expected to be completed in 2030. At a cost of $1 billion per mile, the Red Line Extension Project is one of the biggest projects in CTA’s history.

CTA selected the route based on public feedback and analysis. For decades, residents on the Far South Side lacked sufficient public transportation, with some taking as many as three buses for a two-hour trip downtown. City leaders say the extension can shorten that trip by at least 30 minutes.

At the groundbreaking ceremony, Mayor Brandon Johnson was among a group of political officials to participate in a ceremonial shoveling of dirt to kick off the project. He was joined by former CTA Interim President Dorval Carter, CTA Interim President Nora Leerhsen, Senator Dick Durbin, Congresswoman Robin Kelly, Congressman Jonathan Jackson, Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle and Aldermen Ronnie Mosley (21st), Anthony Beale (9th) and Peter Chico (10th).

Congressman Jonathan Jackson (Photo by Marcus Robinson/Chicago Crusader)

Former Chicago Bulls player Scottie Pippen attended the ceremony but did not speak. Pippen is reportedly an investor in one of the companies involved in the project, according to ABC 7 Chicago.

“Today’s groundbreaking demonstrates our shared commitment to transit equity and opportunity for every Chicagoan,” said Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson. “Far South Side residents have waited decades for this crucial rail service to come to life. My administration never wavered in our determination to finally secure this project and will continue to direct investments in housing and neighborhood development to support transit-oriented revitalization of the surrounding communities.”

Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson (Photos by Marcus Robinson/Chicago Crusader)

Leerhsen said, “This historic CTA project finally delivers on the transit promises made to the residents of Roseland, Pullman, Washington Heights and surrounding neighborhoods decades ago. We are grateful to our many partners in federal, state and city government, who have fought alongside our agency to make this transformative project a reality. It will provide tremendous opportunity and access to employment and education for hundreds of thousands of residents on the Far South Side.”

Durbin said, “The Red Line Extension project ensures more reliable, accessible public transit for Chicagoans while bolstering our economy. My Chicago-area delegation colleagues and I have long advocated for federal support for this project and I am thrilled to celebrate today’s groundbreaking.”

Senator Tammy Duckworth said, “No matter their ZIP code, all Chicagoans deserve reliable and accessible public transit to get to school, get to work and move more easily throughout their city. After years of close coordination between local, state and federal officials to break ground and begin the work, I’m proud to see us closer to our goal of bringing better transit options to Chicagoans. Red Line Extension will make a real difference in the lives of so many on Chicago’s South Side, not just by improving transit options for residents but with the thousands of jobs this project creates and the economic benefits it will bring. I’ll keep working to ensure our transit system is safer, more efficient and accessible to all.”

In 1969, former Chicago Mayor Richard J. Daley promised to extend the Red Line beyond 95th Street when the Dan Ryan terminal opened that year. That promise was delayed for many decades. As other CTA projects were planned and completed, the Red Line Extension Project was often overlooked. It was rarely mentioned by candidates in local, state and national offices. Since it was proposed in 1969, many new CTA stations have been built. The Blue Line was extended to O’Hare International Airport, and the Orange Line to Midway Airport was opened after Congressman William Lipinski secured federal funding from President Ronald Reagan’s administration in the 1980s.

For decades, securing federal funding was the biggest challenge to completing the Red Line Extension Project.

There were questions as to how much President Barack Obama fought to find funding for the project during his eight years in office.

The breakthrough finally came in 2024 during President Joe Biden’s administration. During his final days in the White House, the federal government pledged nearly $2 billion to the project. But after President Donald Trump began his second term in office, his administration withheld those funds, according to numerous news reports. The CTA sued, and in March, a federal judge ordered the money released.

Under then-CTA President Dorval Carter, the City Council in 2022 voted to create a special Transit TIF district that would generate $950 million for the extension project. Additional funding includes state funds, CTA bonds and a $130 million CMAQ grant from the U.S. Department of Transportation.

In an interview with Streetblogs Chicago, Carter, who was appointed by Mayor Rahm Emanuel in 2015 and left the job in 2025 amid dwindling ridership and CTA budget woes, said, “I couldn’t be more excited about this day. It has been something that has been 45 years in the making, and something that I spent the last 15 years of my career working to make happen. And so to be at a point where we’re actually having this ground-breaking, and now this project is becoming real to the people in this community, it means a lot to me, an awful lot.”

Photos by Marcus Robinson/Chicago Crusader