CTA issues a request for proposals (RFP) to build new Red Line extension track structure and four stations

Agency expects to award contract in 2024 for contractor to design and build the project that will extend the Red Line 5.6 miles from 95th Street to 130th Street, including four new, fully accessible stations and park-and-ride facilities

The Chicago Transit Authority (CTA) is taking the next major step in the transformational Red Line Extension Project (RLE), the largest capital construction project in the agency’s history. The design and construction of the RLE will provide long-awaited and much-needed connection to jobs, education, commerce, and opportunity on the Far South Side, while also serving as a catalyst for economic development that benefits the entire City of Chicago.

The CTA is moving to the next stage in its selection of a contractor to design and build the $3.6 billion rail line extension. Today, the agency announced that it has issued its Request for Proposals (RFP) to three contracting teams pre-selected by CTA earlier this year that demonstrated the ability to design and build the Red Line Extension in a Request for Qualifications (RFQ) process begun last year.

The Red Line Extension Project includes: