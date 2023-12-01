CTA is your most affordable ride during this windy, chilly holiday season

CTA’s trains and buses are warm and affordable ways to get to various sporting events, concerts, and the Chicagoland Toys for Tots Motorcycle Parade along Western Avenue; Weekend construction work to temporarily impact the Red Line

CTA’s buses and trains will get you to your favorite festivities across the city, but keep an eye out for a special sighting of the Allstate CTA Holiday Bus or greeting from Santa on the Allstate CTA Holiday Train! Remember, there’s no extra charge for riding the festive train or bus, normal fares apply. Make your money go farther by purchasing an unlimited rides pass, either the 1-Day ($5) – far more economical and convenient than the price of gas and parking – or the 3-Day ($15) pass – a real budget-saving move.

Service for Upcoming Events

Chicagoland Toys for Tots Motorcycle Parade

Northbound along Western Ave. between 83rd and Roscoe – Sun. 12/3 from 9:30 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Service:

Bus: Northbound #49 Western buses will be rerouted. Other service along the #49 Western and routes that cross Western will be temporarily interrupted. Check transitchicago.com/alerts for more information about routes in the area.

United Center

Get to and from the following event via the #20 Madison and #50 Damen bus routes. Customers can also take the #19 United Center Express route post event:

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Chicago Bulls – Thu. 11/30 at 7 p.m.

New Orleans Pelicans vs. Chicago Bulls – Sat. 12/2 at 7 p.m.

Mariah Carey – Sun. 12/3 at 7:30 p.m.

Nashville Predators vs. Chicago Blackhawks – Tue. 12/5 at 7:30 p.m.

Charlotte Hornets vs. Chicago Bulls – Wed. 12/6 at 7 p.m.

Navy Pier Fireworks

Service on the #29 State, #65 Grand, #66 Chicago and #124 Navy Pier routes.

Sat. 12/2 at 9 p.m.

Weekend Work to Temporarily Impact Red Line Service

Between 10 p.m., Fri. 12/1, and 4 a.m., Mon. 12/4, rail service between Addison and Belmont stations will be temporarily suspended (More details) Bus shuttles will operate in both directions between Addison and Belmont This service change is due to track realignment and signal work being done for the RPM project.

Know before you go!

The CTA strongly recommends customers allow extra travel time and plan ahead by downloading the Ventra app, which allows you to manage your Ventra account, and also features a new trip planning tool powered by Google Maps.

Fare payment options: We offer a variety of convenient payment options—from smart devices to contactless credit cards. Learn more about payment options and ways you can maximize your dollars with our lower-priced unlimited-ride passes by visiting: transitchicago.com/fares/

Service updates: Stay in the loop on CTA service changes and alerts by subscribing to CTA Updates. For details about all CTA service, call 312-836-7000 or visit the CTA website at transitchicago.com.