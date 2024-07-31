CTA and Metra Are the Best Choices for Music Fans Headed to Lollapalooza

Both agencies are providing additional service to accommodate the increased ridership for the most anticipated music festival in the Midwest

The Chicago Transit Authority (CTA) and Metra will add service and capacity to existing train routes to serve the tens of thousands of music fans expected for the four days of Lollapalooza 2024 at Grant Park. Avoid the nightmare of stand-still traffic and the astronomical prices for downtown parking by using affordable and convenient public transit.

Starting Thursday, Aug. 1 and running through Sunday, Aug. 4, Metra will provide extra trains with added railcars for expanded capacity and adjust schedules on most lines to accommodate the anticipated demand for ridership. Detailed Metra schedules for Lollapalooza weekend can be found at https://ridertools.metrarail.com/maps-schedules.

Meanwhile, CTA customers can rely on the Red and Blue lines, as well as the elevated lines in the Loop to get to the festival. Yellow Line service will be extended until 1 a.m. each night, and various bus routes will connect Metra trains at Chicago Union Station or Ogilvie Transportation Center with Grant Park.

Additional information about downtown bus routes in the area can be found at transitchicago.com/2024downtownsummerreroute/.

To help Metra riders locate CTA buses at Union and Ogilvie stations, CTA and Metra will post sign boards directing riders to the appropriate bus routes. Buses serving those routes will also have signs in their windows indicating they serve Lollapalooza.

Bus service to the show includes:

· From Union Station, take the #126 Jackson

· From Ogilvie Transportation Center, take the #J14 Jeffery Jump

“Public transportation is clearly the most affordable, most convenient way to travel to Lollapalooza, and Metra and CTA are again working together to make the trip as easy as possible,” said Metra CEO/Executive Director Jim Derwinski. “Our added service, Day and Weekend Passes make choosing public transportation an easy decision.”

“Lollapalooza is easily our highest ridership weekend of the year, and it is our honor to be entrusted with providing music fans a safe and convenient option to and from Grant Park,” said CTA President Dorval R. Carter, Jr. “Taking CTA and Metra will allow festivalgoers to have extra money for food and souvenirs at Lollapalooza.”

CTA riders can take advantage of the agency’s low-cost, multi-day unlimited ride passes: $5 for a 1-day; $15 for a 3-day; $20 for a 7-day— ideal for those attending Lollapalooza for multiple days or attending Lollapalooza after-show concerts. CTA riders also can use Apple Pay, Android Pay, Samsung Pay or any contactless credit or debit card, for pay-as-you-go rides ($2.25 for bus, $2.50 for train).

Metra offers a variety of passes that can be used by festivalgoers. On weekdays, Metra offers a Day Pass good for unlimited rides between your selected zones on all Metra lines, all day. Day Passes are available only in the Ventra app. On the weekend, riders can choose the $7 Saturday or Sunday Day Pass for unlimited travel on Saturday or Sunday. Ventra app users also can choose the $10 Weekend Pass, good for unlimited travel on both Saturday and Sunday. Concertgoers are highly encouraged to use the Ventra app for all tickets – but make sure your phone is charged.

All riders must have a ticket to ride Metra trains, and tickets will be checked. On outbound trains, riders may be asked to show their ticket before boarding at downtown stations. Those purchasing student and reduced fare tickets at vending machines must be prepared to show IDs to verify their eligibility for these fares. All customers are encouraged to buy their tickets either through the vending machines or the Ventra App before boarding trains.

Alcohol is banned on all Metra trains during the four-day festival. Customers are also asked to not bring backpacks or water bottles on Metra trains throughout the event. Metra riders should also be advised that due to the expected increase in ridership, Metra may not be able to accommodate bicycles onboard and conductors can refuse boarding to bicyclists.

For more information on Lollapalooza service offered by Metra and CTA, visit metra.com or transitchicago.com/

Twitter: @metra and @ctaalert

About Metra

Metra is an essential resource that safely and reliably connects individuals to the things

that matter most in their lives — their work, their homes and their families.

About CTA

The CTA operates one of the nation’s largest public transportation systems and covers the City of Chicago and 35 surrounding suburbs. CTA has been providing more than 1 million weekday rides on average this year.