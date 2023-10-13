CTA and Local Leaders Celebrate 15 years of CTA’s Second Chance Program

Photo caption: CTA SECOND CHANCE Program graduate Jerry Brown speaking on his experience in front of local elected officials and CTA leadership (Photo courtesy CTA)

Chicago Transit Authority (CTA) President Dorval R. Carter, Jr. was joined by local elected officials and community leaders to recognize the agency’s nationally recognized Second Chance Program—one of the largest of its kind in the country and a model for preparing people who are returning residents and others with barriers to employment re-enter the workforce.

“Since 2011, more than 2,000 justice-system involved individuals have participated in our successful Second Chance program and more than 550 have been hired into permanent positions here at CTA,” said CTA President Carter “Most importantly, if you become part of the Second Change Program, you benefit from a holistic program that provides training, career path assistance, upskilling opportunities, mentoring, networking, and other support and resources to aide in re-entering the workforce.”

Second Chance is not only a re-entry program but also a life-changing, holistic program that provides training, educational opportunities and support that help participants gain valuable work experience and get back on their feet. The CTA partners with various social services agencies to recruit program participants and provide them with a wide array of in-class education, hands-on training, and networking opportunities to further develop their skill set and enhance their future job prospects.

To qualify for the Second Chance Program, interested individuals must be a City of Chicago resident, 18 years or older, have a barrier to employment – justice involved, domestic violence survivor, or have housing insecurities, must be and remain drug free (including marijuana), show proof of full vaccination against COVID-19 per CDC standards and have an interest in janitorial work.

The CTA Second Chance Program has many program benefits including: 40 work hours per week for at least one-year ($15.80 hourly rate); paid training to obtain a Commercial Driver’s Learner Permit; professional development opportunities; workshops and assistance to apply for permanent CTA Positions; plus, free access to transit on CTA, Metra and Pace!

The CTA hosted a Second Chance recruitment event recently that was by invitation only. During these sessions, attendees learned about the Second Chance Program, how to complete a CTA job application, receive date and time for an interview and pre-employment process, participate in a resource fair and meet CTA leadership, program staff and partners who were there to answer any questions.

Those interested in participating in the Second Chance program are encouraged to complete the online survey available at, www.transitchicago.com/secondchance. Those who qualify, will be notified by CTA of next steps. The CTA Second Chance Program offers more than 300 positions and has rolling admissions year-round.