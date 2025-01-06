CSU Partners with UIUC to Bridge the Gap in Semiconductor Training

Chicago State University is joining a federal coalition led by the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign (UIUC) Grainger College of Engineering in a transformative effort to expand and diversify the semiconductor workforce. This initiative, supported by a grant totaling over $5 million, aims to address the critical need for skilled professionals in the rapidly evolving semiconductor industry.

The partnership is part of the Illinois Semiconductor Workforce Network (ISWN), a program launched with $2 million in federal funding from the National Semiconductor Technology Center’s Workforce Center of Excellence (WCoE). This network seeks to empower the next generation of semiconductor professionals, addressing a projected workforce gap of 67,000 unfilled semiconductor manufacturing jobs by 2030.

“At Chicago State, we pride ourselves on preparing students for skilled roles in high-demand sectors. Collaborating with Grainger College reflects our mission to advance equity in STEM careers,” said Dr. Sonja Feist-Price, Provost and Senior Vice President of Academic and Student Affairs at CSU, emphasizing the significance of this collaboration.

The program will provide experiential learning opportunities for two-year community college students and expand semiconductor education at the undergraduate level. Students will benefit from industry-standard hardware and software tools, gaining hands-on experience in state-of-the-art facilities.

Dr. Mousa Ayyash, professor of CSU’s Computing, Information, and Mathematical Sciences Department and co-principal investigator for the project, emphasized the program’s significance: “This grant enables us to expand the semiconductor technician training program nationally, addressing critical workforce needs in microelectronics, while also scaling up partnership efforts to create a broader impact on the industry’s talent pipeline.”

CSU’s participation aligns with its initiatives to focus on advancing equity and diversity, positioning the university among leading institutions delivering specialized training and education for underrepresented populations in the semiconductor industry. This partnership also builds on CSU’s established track record in producing graduates ready to address global challenges, driving forward workforce development, and ensuring equal access to high-demand semiconductor roles in technology, innovation, and security.

This ground-breaking collaboration involves other key partners, including the University of Illinois Chicago (UIC) and the Illinois Institute of Technology (IIT), as well as numerous community colleges and semiconductor companies across Illinois and the U.S. To learn more about the federal grant and program, visit the Grainger College of Engineering website.