CSU announces new vice president of Enrollment Management

Experienced Leader from the Illinois Public University Landscape Joins the Institution

Chicago State University is excited to announce that Oscar Rodriguez has joined the University as Vice President of Enrollment Management. Mr. Rodriguez was hired after a rigorous national search process with considerable input from the CSU community. As Vice President for Enrollment Management, he serves as the University’s chief strategist on all matters related to undergraduate enrollment.

“Mr. Rodriguez brings a long history of success, knowledge, and experience within the public education undergraduate enrollment management landscape,” said CSU President Zaldwaynaka Scott. “He has an impressive track record of developing data-driven strategies systems that have positively impacted student recruitment, persistence, retention, and completion. I am confident he will positively build upon our current undergraduate recruiting strategies.”

Within his portfolio, Mr. Rodriguez will oversee the offices of Undergraduate Admissions and Financial Aid. He will also be responsible for creating, leading, and managing a comprehensive enrollment program that incorporates best practices in recruitment, admissions, records, registration, financial aid, and retention. Mr. Rodriguez will work closely with both internal and external partners to further increase applications, improve yield, and, in close consultation with the Provost and Deans, ensure that undergraduate enrollment grows strategically in alignment with broader institutional goals.

Most recently, Mr. Rodriguez served as the Associate Vice Provost of Academic and Enrollment Service at the University of Illinois Chicago, where he oversaw a $1.75 million budget and increased applications over 84 percent in a period of nine years.

Mr. Rodriguez shared, “I could not be more excited to join the Chicago State family. CSU is well-positioned for tremendous growth and expansion over the next five years as we make certain to support equity in accessing higher education and meeting critical workforce demands for an ever-changing economic landscape.”

“I am confident in the skill set that Mr. Rodriguez brings to Chicago State University,” said Interim Provost and Senior Vice President of Academic Affairs Dr. Leslie Roundtree. “As we amplify our work in equity in higher education, we are laser-focused on expanding opportunities for diverse students to propel their futures through a degree from CSU.”

Mr. Rodriguez holds a Master of Business Administration and a Bachelor of Science in Psychology, both from the University of Illinois.

About Chicago State University

CSU, founded in 1867, is the oldest public university in the Chicago Metropolitan area. The University’s five colleges offer over 70 undergraduate and graduate degree-granting and non-degree programs. CSU is committed to equity in education, serving as the only U.S. Department of Education-designated four-year Predominantly Black Institution in Illinois and ranked by a Harvard economist in the top 4% of public and private universities nationwide in supporting our graduates’ economic mobility. The University serves as a prominent civic space on the greater South Side of Chicago by hosting a multitude of athletic, educational, cultural, and recreational activities. The University is located near public transit that provides convenient access to the campus.