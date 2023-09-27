Crystal Shannon named new dean of IUN College of Health and Human Services

Photo caption: Crystal Shannon

On September 14, 2023, Indiana University Northwest announced Associate Professor of Nursing Crystal Shannon has been named dean of the College of Health and Human Services (CHHS).

In her role, she will oversee the health-focused schools, programs, minors and certificates of Dental Education, Health Information Management, Nursing, Public and Environmental Affairs, Radiologic Sciences and Social Work. CHHS also maintains a close collaboration with the Indiana University School of Medicine-Gary, the only four-year medical school in Northwest Indiana.

Shannon began at IU Northwest in 2007 as a lecturer in the School of Nursing and since has held increasingly responsible faculty and academic administration appointments.

From 2017-2021, she served as the associate director of graduate programs in the School of Nursing, and since 2021, has been serving as the interim director of IU Northwest’s School of Nursing while also fulfilling the role of interim dean of the College of Health and Human Services.

“Dr. Shannon has evidenced herself as a visionary and inspirational, yet pragmatic leader,” said Vicki Román-Lagunas, executive vice chancellor for Academic Affairs. “She is a staunch supporter of faculty and staff, especially in the CHHS units, and is a true practitioner with a commitment to student success.”

In addition to her experience leading as interim dean, Shannon has been a valuable member of the Deans’ Council, Strategic Enrollment Management Team and the centralized School of Nursing teams.

Shannon will continue to serve as the interim dean of Library Services as the campus searches for a new director for the John W. Anderson Library.

She holds a Doctor of Philosophy in Public Health Education and Promotion from Walden University, a Master of Science in Nursing from the University of Phoenix, a Master of Business Administration from IU Northwest and a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration and Management from National Louis University.