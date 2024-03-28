Crystal G. Melton recognizes six outstanding women

First Lady Crystal G. Melton

The women of Gary shined brightly at “Ladies First,” a captivating celebration presented by the City of Gary’s First Lady Crystal G. Melton. During the event six exceptional women were honored by the First Lady and Mayor for their significant contributions in the areas of education, public safety, community service, faith-based service, small business, and sports.

“I am excited to honor and celebrate every woman here this evening. You all are the backbone of our great city. I want this to be an evening of collaboration, networking and fellowship as we strive to achieve a ‘Greater Gary.’” Melton said. “As women we are naturally overcomers, trail blazers, visionaries and risk takers. I thank each one of you for your contributions to our city.”

Held in Gary’s Marquette Pavilion, the event was open to the public and well attended. Over 300 guests participated; many were woman from the community who came to support the honorees. After the event, all attendees participated in a short networking session with light refreshments and snacks.