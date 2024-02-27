Crusaders of Black History: The Millionairess and the Grifters

Annie Turnbo Pope Malone

Part 2 of 2

The Grifters

At the turn of the century, Chicago had evolved into a bustling megacity, transforming itself from a wilderness outpost and military fort. In 1833, the city was a small settlement with 850 residents. By 1900, pioneering city planners and engineers built a canal and sewer system, elevated streets to combat flooding, reversed the Chicago River to prevent sewage and water contamination, established lucrative railroad and transportation systems, built slaughterhouses and skyscrapers to help stabilize the homeland of now 1.7 million people.

Chicago also became well known during its growth spurt for its intertwining history of organized crime. Named for a stinking weed “checagou” that smelled like a cross between a rotting onion and mold, the city’s population was just over 80,000 people. Between 1920 to 1940s, the city’s “Black Belt,” a cluster of South Side neighborhoods, was a hub for culture, business and community. It was also the target for economic exploitation by financial predators, and unchecked and often unprosecuted racial violence by their white neighbors.

In the city’s early formation, it had no formal police force. The town that would one day become the nation’s third-largest city, was ripe back then for exploitation. White men such as Michael Cassius McDonald arrived in Chicago in 1868 and became one of the city’s early crime bosses. In addition to numerous illicit activities, he was known as the “gambling kingpin” and was considered the “mayor of the unofficial City Hall,” research shows. The most famous gangster of the 20th Century arrived in Chicago in 1919 after giving it a go in New York. His relationships with the 5th floor gave him political protection as he expanded bootlegging, prostitution, narcotics trafficking and murder, while living on the city’s South Side.

Though Irish, Italian and other ethnic white figures in Chicago’s underworld are the most celebrated and researched, little can be found about seven Black women who were so prolific in their crimes in the city’s early days that they were deemed “extraordinary” as they mostly left law enforcement dumbfounded.

By the time Turnbo moved to Chicago for fortune and fame, a notorious group of Black female collaborators took a different path toward infamy. Flossie Moore, Ella Sherwood, Hattie Washington, Mary White, Emma Ford, Pearl Smith and Laura Johnson were known as one of the city’s “extraordinary gang of criminals to ever operate” at the time. According to “Gem of the Prairie: An Informal History of the Chicago Underworld,” by Herbert Asbury, working in pairs, the group committed hundreds of arm robberies, before they were eventually caught and sent to prison throughout the late 1890s and into the 20th Century.

According to “Gem,” White, known as the “Strangler,” was said to have stolen $50,000 in three years. That is $1.7 million in today’s currency value. She, along with her sisters in crime, were said to have used razors, brass knuckles, handguns, sawed-off baseball bats and other tools to exact their crimes. One of the women was described by an arresting officer as remarkable-looking.

“Slightly over six feet tall, weighing two hundred pounds, arms so long that she could scratch her kneecaps without stopping, an almost masculine physique, and tremendous strength combined with catlike agility,” said Detective Clifton R. Wooldridge of Emma Ford. “She would never submit to an arrest except at the point of a revolver.”

Wooldridge chronicled the exploits of many criminals in a number of books including, “The Devil and The Grafter and How They Work Together to Deceive, Swindle and Destroy Mankind.”

He said Ford exuded so much power, “no two men on the police force were strong enough to handle her, and she was dreaded by all of them,” Wooldridge recalled. “…[in Cook County Jail] she nearly drowned a guard by holding him submerged in a water trough; in the House of Corrections, she went on a rampage in the laundry and disfigured 12 female convicts; and she held a prison guard off the floor by his hair, while she plucked out his whiskers and threw them in his face.” He also accused Ford and another woman of killing a man in Denver.

From March 1898 to April 1907, Det. Wooldridge served in the office of the General Superintendent of Police in Chicago. Over the course of his career, he arrested 19,500 people, sent 3,200 of them to the penitentiary or adjacent institutions and allegedly rescued 100 underage girls from that era’s form of sex trafficking. It should also be noted that the award-winning Detective also received 1,200 complaints, which at times referred him to investigation and disciplinary action.

The seven grifters operated out of a Near West Side tenement located at No. 202 Custom House Place. The residential property was owned by another Black woman of alleged ill-repute. Lizzie Davenport, who was accused of intentionally murdering another Black woman named Sadie Kirk on January 3, 1890. As landlord and occasional collaborator, she allowed her sister gangsters to use the panel house, which doubled as a sort of hotel, to rob unsuspecting patrons. She became something of a master thief and queenpin.

Over a ten-year period, authorities claimed, Davenport liberated $500,000 ($18 million today) from unsuspecting borders. She also had other alleged vices and criminal pursuits, all operated under the cover of her modest real estate holdings. The building where the all-female gang held out today, is known as 610 S. Canal St., where the headquarters of the local office of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security is housed.

In 1925, the average salary in the United States stood at about $1,236 per year, with a modest home fetching about $5,000. Most African Americans, many resorting to menial labor, earned pennies on the dollar. In Chicago, and other northern cities, a majority of Black residents lived below the poverty line. To make ends meet, many people resorted to underground economics, including bootlegging, numbers running and gambling. In 1885, a white guy named Patsy King, an Asian guy called King Foo, and “Policy” Sam Young, a suave Black gangster, supposedly introduced “Policy” to Chicago. Playing policy requires a person to place a bet by attempting to guess three numbers from 1 to 78 drawn from a tumbling drum or other methods.

By 1938, an estimated $18 million annually was bet on Chicago’s policy wheels—with most of those dollars circulating in the city’s Black neighborhoods. With 4,200 policy stations on the South Side alone, some 100,000 reportedly played the numbers each day with pennies, nickels, quarters and a dollar or two. In 1974, the game was legalized years after the program was strong-armed by white gangs, mobsters and elected officials. Elected to the Illinois House in 1964, Harold Washington, who established the state’s holiday honoring Martin Luther King, Jr., led efforts to redirect lottery proceeds to underserved communities after it was taken over by the state.

But more than three decades before Washington emerged, leaders in Chicago’s Black underground scene stabilized people’s homes, churches and businesses, by donating to social causes, providing scholarships to needy students, and assisting homeowners with mortgage payments and car notes. Though little is recorded to indicate that the seven Negro women who ruled the Black Belt were either philanthropic or concerned about their brethren’s social plight.

The most detailed accounting of the gang’s efforts, offered by Asbury, involved Ella Sherwood. Having given a friendly tavern owner $375 ($9,129 today) to hide while she laid low, when Sherwood returned to retrieve the loot, the bartender refused to return it. The woman then proceeded to break all of the bar’s windows with a bat, emptied the cylinders of two guns she carried into the walls, mirrors and liquor bottles behind the man before [one might presume] getting what she had come for.

Other members of the gang were known to be prolific at pickpocketing, various con games and hustling, as well as committing strong-armed robberies.

The most dangerous of the seven women were sisters, the aforementioned Ford, and Flossie Moore. Wooldridge recalled that both siblings were as adept at intimidation as they were at committing petty crimes. In “Gem on the Prairie,” the detective described Moore as “the most notorious female bandit and footpad that ever operated in Chicago.”

Between 1889 to 1893, Moore was active in Chicago’s vice districts and stored more than $125,000 ($4.2 million in today’s currency). According to Asbury, the woman once said, “…a holdup woman who couldn’t make more than $20,000 a year in Chicago should be ashamed of herself.”

The author goes on to state, “She always carried a big roll of bills in the bosom of her dress and another in her stocking. She kept a lawyer on her payroll at $125 a month, appeared at balls given by Negro prostitutes and brothel-keepers in gowns that cost five hundred dollars each. And gave her lover, a white man named Handsome Harry Gray, an allowance of $25 per day.”

After bouts in jail or the Joliet prison that often put her in solitary confinement, Moore is suspected to have left the city for New York sometime after 1900. Though these women prospered from their illegal and dangerous activities, little is known what happened in their later lives.

TURNBO’S LAST YEARS

The first Great Black Migration was nearing its end by the time 61-year-old Turnbo Malone relocated to Chicago in 1930. As an emerging “Black Metropolis,” the city was full of new migrants from the South. Both the South and West sides where African American migrants lived, have developed a unique cultural aesthetic created by a mix of music, art, and regional Southern heritage. The popularity of her Poro products made Turnbo Malone a welcomed and prominent figure in Chicago’s Black Belt. Thousands of Black women flocked to purchase her products and frequent her local salons. She moved and operated her companies out of Bronzeville.

Though she found welcoming arms in Chicago, Turnbo Malone still faced a campaign by the IRS that would lead to numerous fines, liens on her St. Louis properties and other financial trouble. In 1937, a lawsuit brought by an ex-employee who alleged they were not compensated for their contribution to a Poro product, and she was forced to sell the St. Louis Poro property.

Undeterred, Turnbo Malone reopened Poro Beauty College. At its height, the school housed boarding rooms, a classroom, a restaurant, science labs, and a manufacturing division. She also continued to open salons and licensed the “Poro Method” to professional cosmetologists throughout the country. The school encompassed an entire city block. And her home was among the most expensive owned by Black Americans during her period.

Turnbo Malone continued her philanthropic efforts throughout the U.S., by supporting causes for racial justice and HBCUs such as Tuskegee Institute. As her wealth steadied, the IRS escalated its financial investigations against her businesses. In 1943, she owed almost $100,000 ($1.7 million today) and news of her financial troubles spread in Black newspapers. Historians note that state and federal governments “were constantly taking her to court and by 1951, it seized control of Poro.”

As her stature diminished and her students began to develop their own successful brands, Turnbo Malone continued to mentor cosmetologists and entrepreneurs in Chicago. She remained connected to the numerous charities she helped found in St. Louis, and she at times frequented the church circuit to give an occasional “Women’s Day” speech to congregants.

As World War II raged between 1939 and 1945, Turnbo Malone helped stabilize Black families who continued to sell her popular products door to door to supplement their incomes, but also provided support for returning Black veterans.

A “Lincoln Republican,” Turnbo Malone took special interests in the cause of children and impoverished youth. She funded the start of schools, training programs and provided scholarships for underprivileged teenagers. In 1946, a local orphanage was renamed the Annie Malone Children’s Home due to her engagement, leadership and donations. An honorary member of Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Turnbo Malone also worshiped as a member of the African Methodist Episcopal Church.

Even at an advanced age, Turnbo Malone was a formidable business force. She owned the largest Black hair care distribution plant in the country. Her “Poro Clubs” operated well before Avon Products took hold in Black communities in the 1970s and 80s, replacing Black-owned cosmetic products.

On May 10, 1957, Annie Turnbo Pope Malone suffered a stroke and died in the historic Provident Hospital. With no spouse or children, she left a tax-burdened estate of roughly $100,000, leaving most of it to a handful of nieces and nephews. Eulogized by Rev. Raymond Ward, her funeral service was held at Bethel AME Church, 4440 S. Michigan Ave. She is buried in Burr Oak Cemetery.

Dr. Best’s “Poro College and Poro Clubs” continued to operate until 1989, with the final closing of the Cincinnati, Ohio, branch. Annie Malone’s home in Chicago’s Bronzeville area is now the location of Mollison Elementary School, 4415 S. King Drive.

