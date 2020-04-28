Crusader reviews top 10 NFL Draft picks

By Joseph Phillips

Crusader Sports Writer

The 2020 NFL Draft will kick off ‪on Thursday night April 23, in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Rounds two and three will air ‪on Friday night and the last four rounds are scheduled to air ‪on Saturday, April 25.

Unfortunately, the Chicago Bears will not pick until the second round and have zero first round picks for a second year in a row. But in spite of that, the experts have projected the first 10 picks of the 2020 NFL Draft.

Here is the drafting order that is set when Commissioner Roger Goodell will take the podium‪on Thursday night in Las Vegas.

With the first pick of the 2020 NFL Draft, the Cincinnati Bengals will select QB Joe Burrow, out of Louisiana State University.

Last season, Burrow led the LSU Tigers to the 2019-2020 National Championship. He will look to follow up his act on the next level, with plans of one day leading the young Bengals to their first ever championship in Super Bowl history.

With the second pick of the 2020 NFL Draft, the Washington Redskins will select Chase Young. Young, a edge rusher out of Ohio State University, will hope to improve the Redskins defensive pass rushing presence.

With the third pick of the 2020 NFL Draft, the Detroit Lions will select CB Jeff Okudah out of Ohio State University.

According to the Draft Network, the group said it’s legitimately upsetting how good he is. The group believes that Okudah has explosive leaping ability with ideal length and timing to address the ball at the high point.

With the fourth pick of the 2020 NFL Draft, the New York “Football” Giants will select offensive tackle Mekhi Becton. The 6′ foot 7-inches, 368-pound tackle out of Louisville University will look to improve the front line of the New York Giants.

With the fifth pick of the 2020 NFL Draft, the Miami Dolphins will select QB Tua Tagovailoa out of the University of Alabama.

Tagovailoa, who will look to overcome injuries during his college career, will hope to lead the Dolphins back to prominence in the near future.

With the sixth pick of the 2020 NFL Draft, the Los Angeles Chargers will select QB Justin Herbert out of the University of Oregon. After leading the Oregon Ducks to four college bowl appearances, Herbert will look to take over for veteran quarterback Phillip Rivers, a future Hall of Famer.

Following picks 1 though 6, here are picks 7 through 10 to close out the top 10 of the draft. With the seventh pick, the Carolina Panthers will select defensive lineman Derrick Brown, out of the University of Auburn. The Arizona Cardinals will take offensive lineman Tristan Wirfs with the eighth pick. The Jacksonville Jaguars will take linebacker Isaiah Simmons with the ninth pick and the Cleveland Browns will take offensive tackle Jedrick Wills with the tenth pick.