Crusader Reporter Takes COVID Test

By J. Coyden Palmer

There is a lot riding on this test. If I’m positive, not only am I going to have to be in self-quarantine and be stressed dealing with a possibly deadly virus that has no cure, I also won’t be able to travel out of the country for my journalistic duties and another reporter will get the assignment. I am like many Americans, getting tested for COVID-19 and praying for the best.

But just how are these COVID-19 tests done? We hear about them on the news and it seems to be a lot of companies offering them now. But how much will it cost? Do I need a doctor’s note? How long before I know my results? These are all relevant questions so I decided to share my experience with Crusader readers.

I began my quest for a test by just that, searching for a test! And boy oh boy, are there a ton of options out here. But the location I’m scheduled to travel to will only take the results from a lab they are partnered with.

This will be your first challenge. Every country has a different set of labs they partner with (it is also the same if you are trying to go to Hawaii or Puerto Rico), so you must be diligent in your daily search. New partnerships are formed everyday and some may be dropped. So, your first job is confirming the lab you want to use is authorized for the location you want to visit.

The second step is finding out how far out you need to take the test before you reach your destination and when you will get your results back. This is extremely tricky. Just because you take the test, does not mean you will get your results back right away. While there are some places that will allow same day results, most take anywhere from a few days to a week or longer.

For my destination, I needed to take my COVID-19 test no later than 72 hours before my departure time on the final leg of my trip. I had a 9:36 a.m. departure time on a Friday out of O’Hare. That gave me a time frame of 9:36 a.m. on the Tuesday of the week I was departing to start my testing.

I finally found a company that met the criteria and where I wouldn’t need a doctor’s referral to take the test. I chose Vault Health. For a mere $150, the company next day air mailed me a testing kit as promised.

The instructions I received in the email told me to open the shipping box, but do not open the test kit and its associated materials. The testing kit arrived three days before I needed to take the test. I was also told in the instructions not to drink, eat or chew any items 30 minutes before I was to take my test.

On test day, I logged into my computer and waited approximately five minutes for a Zoom meeting with a nurse practitioner who would guide me through the test. After confirming my date of birth and presenting my driver’s license to the camera, Toni, my nurse for this test, instructed me to open the testing kit. After providing her with the serial number on my lab tube and a few jokes about how it was snowing in October, we began my test, which is pretty simple.

In the kit you are provided with one testing tube, an alcohol wipe, a small funnel that goes into the tube and a self-addressed, postage-paid packing bag. You will use this to mail the test back to the company in New Jersey.

The test itself was pretty simple, albeit disgusting. I had to provide a saliva sample.

Make that a lot of saliva. Okay, I basically had to spit saliva, without mucus, into the tube up to a wavy line, that was about two inches up from the bottom of the tube. You don’t realize how much spit that takes until it begins, especially since you can’t drink any water. So away I went, spitting into a tube in front of a perfect stranger whose job it is to actually vet my spit to ensure it is all mine (poor Toni). She said most people can do it in two minutes. Well, I failed that part because it took me three minutes (poor Toni again).

After I reached my desired saliva goal, I was instructed to screw a top onto the tube that contained a blue liquid. You just keep screwing the top until the blue liquid falls into the tube and the top is on tight, which is very important because next you have to shake the tube to mix the blue liquid with the saliva and if your top is loose…well you can imagine.

After it is all mixed and I presented it to Toni on the camera to verify, I was instructed to place the tube into a small, clear plastic bag and seal it. You now use the alcohol wipe on the specimen bag and then place it into a white box that the testing kit originally came in. The box then goes into your self-addressed, UPS next day air bag and you are done.

I thanked Toni for her assistance and also apologized to her for having to witness me spit for three minutes. My next task was to Google the nearest UPS Store so I could drop my package off. I waited until 3:30 that afternoon to take my test and now I had to get to the UPS store before 6 p.m. which was the last call for overnight mail. I found one that was a 20-minute drive from my home.

Upon entering the UPS facility, random thoughts started creeping through my mind. What if they lose the package? What if they break the package? I remembered I didn’t write fragile on it and considered telling the worker handling my package what was in it and to be careful. But I figured I would freak the person out by telling them it was COVID-19 test, so I kept quiet.

Now the wait begins. Will I get my results back in time as Vault Health promises? What if they come back and I’m COVID-19 positive? What if they come back inconclusive?

What if they come back as a false positive and I have to be retested? What if my results come back while I’m in flight and literally won’t know them until I land at the airport of my destination? These are all lingering questions that will only be answered in an email I’ll get from Vault.

I sure hope I didn’t forget to take them off my junk mail settings…

(TO BE CONTINUED)

As one of Chicago’s Black newspapers with a citywide distribution our mission is to provide readers with factual news and in-depth coverage of its impact in the Black community. The Rona Reports are stories of Black resilience in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic. This Rona Report is made possible by The Journalism Fund, which is a Robert R. McCormick Foundation collaborative grant.