Crusader photographer Worsom Robinson laid to rest after big sendoff

Reverend Marshall Hatch said Worsom was his friend and a member at New Mt. Pilgrim Church who took portraits of him as the leader of the church.

It was the perfect picture, one that Worsom would have loved and appreciated.

At funeral services for the beloved Crusader photographer, formally known as Darrell “Worsom” Robinson, a dozen photographers stood up, held their cameras towards the ceiling and set off their flash bulbs. Cheers and applause erupted in the packed sanctuary at New Mt. Pilgrim Missionary Baptist Church on the West Side.

It was part of a fitting tribute and sendoff to Worsom, a much loved photographer known to many only by his nickname, Worsom. His memorial service on December 9 drew relatives, friends and colleagues who remembered and honored him as a fearless, hardworking and selfless individual and prominent photographer.

The nearly two-hour service celebrated Worsom’s life and long career as a prolific, award-winning, photographer who mentored and trained a new generation of professionals, while working for prominent publications, including the Chicago Crusader, Chicago Defender and the Chicago Sun-Times.

The service reflected Worsom’s love for Chicago’s West Side, where he resided until his death on November 27 following a long illness. He was laid to rest at Oakridge Cemetery in Hillside; he was 56.

Alderman Jason Ervin (28th) and his wife, Chicago Treasurer Melissa Conyears-Ervin paid their respects, as well as several Crusader journalists, Crusader photographer Marcus Robinson and professionals from other news organizations.

Local singer LaTanya Hughes opened the service with a moving rendition of Yolanda Adams’ gospel hit “Open My Heart.” The four-page funeral program included colorful photos and portraits of Worsom as an individual, photographer and avid swimmer who loved visiting Chicago’s pools and beaches. There were also photos of Worsom with relatives and his fiancé, SheNita “Nita” Thomas.

Outside the church, a large framed photo of Worsom with his camera was flanked by a large garland full of red roses.

Mary Datcher, former managing editor for the Chicago Defender, said Worsom captured numerous photos of recording artists during the time she was involved in her music entertainment firm, Global Mixx Media Group. She also recalled when she held her first journalism job at the West Side newspaper, Windy City Word, and her memory of working with Worsom while there.

“He was always kind, always on time.”

Mourners laughed when Datcher shared a story about Worsom when the Defender owed him thousands in unpaid work. Datcher said when the Defender told him that he would have to go to Detroit to get his money from the Defender’s parent company, Real Time Media, Worsom got in his car and drove nearly 300 miles to the company’s headquarters.

“He told the CEO (Hiram Jackson), ‘I’m not going anywhere until I get my check.’ That’s exactly what he got: his check. That shows the testimony of his determination.

“Worsom did not [let anyone] play with his money.”

“Worsom was unique. I was proud to be his pastor. He had such a real and authentic faith that was grounded. Worsom was a born photographer. A photographer understands that before you take a picture, you have to see a picture.”

Born in Winona, Mississippi, Worsom attended Collins High School. When just six months old, Worsom was adopted by parents who moved to Chicago. For many years, Worsom worked as a lifeguard for the Chicago Park District and held other jobs. Worsom began taking pictures as a hobby; his passion and interest led to him becoming a professional photographer.

Mourners at the service expressed amazement at his work history when his obituary was read aloud. In addition to the Crusader and the Defender, Worsom freelanced for Ebony and Jet Magazines, the Chicago Tribune, the New York Times, Essence Magazine, Sports Illustrated, B.E.T, Disney, Vibe Magazine and CNN.