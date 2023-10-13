Crusader one-on-one with Bears rookie wide receiver Tyler Scott

Photo caption: Chicago Bears Wide Receiver Tyler Scott #13

Selected in the 4th Round (No. 133 overall) of the 2023 NFL Draft, Bears wide receiver Tyler Scott is looking to move up the depth chart after starter Chase Claypool was traded to the Miami Dolphins last week.

Scott sat down with the Chicago Crusader following a Week 4 loss to the Denver Broncos to talk about the team’s recent success on offense and preparation for their opponent.

“I think all across the board the offense had a good day today,” said Scott during the Crusader interview. “The receivers did a lot more rollouts to give Justin (Fields) space.”

Thanks to the team’s recent adjustments on offense, Scott and the Bears were able to make several explosive plays on the field. Since Thursday night’s game against Washington, the Bears have combined to score 68 points in one week.

Running a 4.39 in the 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine, Scott hopes to be the next speed threat to help QB Justin Fields and the offense.

During his college years at the University of Cincinnati, Scott played 10 games during his freshman season and caught three passes for 20 yards and rushed one time for 20 yards.

He became a starter as a sophomore and was named second team All-American Athletic Conference. He caught 54 passes for 899 yards and nine touchdowns his Junior season.

The speedy receiver attended Norton High School, where he played basketball and football and was a sprinter on the track team.