Crusader lays out endorsements in 2024 races

Vice President Kamala Harris and Governor Tim Walz

Kamala Harris for President and Tim Walz for Vice President

As the work to rebuild the city of Gary continues, the need for partnerships at all levels of government has never been more critical. We believe that the team of Vice President Kamala Harris and Governor Tim Walz offers the best plan to move our country in the right direction.

Their comprehensive agenda focuses on supporting working and middle-class families with tax cuts, down payment assistance for first-time homebuyers, and aid for small businesses. Harris has proposed cutting taxes for 100 million working families while ensuring that no one earning less than $400,000 a year will see an increase in taxes.

Their plan also aims to lower food and grocery costs by revitalizing competition in the marketplace and enacting a historic federal ban on price gouging in these essential sectors.

Additionally, Harris and Walz are committed to lowering health care and prescription drug costs by expanding and strengthening the Affordable Care Act. A particularly groundbreaking initiative is their proposal to help Black men build wealth and achieve financial freedom. Their administration plans to offer 1 million forgivable loans, up to $20,000 each, to Black entrepreneurs to help them launch and grow their businesses.

The Harris-Walz agenda represents the best way forward for a more equitable and prosperous America.

Jennifer McCormick for Governor

Jennifer McCormick

Jennifer McCormick brings a wealth of experience and common sense to Indiana’s state government. As the former Superintendent of Public Instruction, she has worked tirelessly to strengthen our public education system. As governor, she is poised to continue protecting and enhancing the state‘s educational future.

McCormick‘s vision for Indiana is clear: She plans to develop and implement a comprehensive economic development plan focused on honest and transparent job creation and capital investment. She will collaborate with state, national, and international partners to establish workforce development initiatives that align with the needs of emerging industries.

Her administration will also aggressively pursue federal grants that match Indiana’s needs and priorities, ensuring that our tax dollars are effectively brought back to the state for the benefit of all Hoosiers. Indiana region continue to evolve, the need for strong, visionary leadership has never been more critical. The future of this region depends on capable representatives making key decisions in the halls where laws are shaped. From the Capitol to the Indiana General Assembly, these two epicenters are where legislation affecting every Hoosier is crafted. These laws, both directly and indirectly, have far-reaching impacts on the quality of life for citizens across the state.

Dr. Valerie McCray for

U.S. Senator

Valerie McCray

The Gary Crusader is proud to endorse Dr. Valerie McCray for the United States Senate. As a clinical psychologist and Democratic nominee, Dr. McCray has a proven commitment to the issues that matter most to Hoosiers. Her dedication to reproductive freedom, protecting democracy, and economic revitalization makes her the ideal choice for Indiana’s future.

Dr. McCray is poised to be a trailblazer as the first Black woman to represent Indiana in the U.S. Senate, following in the footsteps of other dynamic leaders like Kamala Harris and Carol Moseley Braun. Her advocacy for reproductive rights stands firm at a critical time when these freedoms are under attack in Indiana. Dr. McCray’s pledge to restore access to reproductive healthcare is essential for safeguarding women’s autonomy over their bodies.

Additionally, her partnership with Gary Mayor Eddie Melton demonstrates her dedication to local economic growth. By working to secure federal resources for downtown Gary’s redevelopment, Dr. McCray shows a deep understanding of the city’s needs and a commitment to creating a vibrant and thriving community.

Beyond her vision for Gary, Dr. McCray’s focus on raising the minimum wage, expanding healthcare, and fighting for voting rights will uplift all of Indiana’s working families. The Crusader believes Dr. Valerie McCray is the voice that Indiana needs to create a more just and prosperous future.

Destiny Wells for Indiana Attorney General

Destiny Wells is the Crusader’s choice for Indiana Attorney General. A combat veteran and attorney, Wells brings valuable experience as a former deputy attorney general under Curtis Hill. Her campaign focuses on restoring integrity and ensuring a bipartisan approach that serves all Hoosiers.

Wells, who announced her candidacy in November 2023, returned from Afghanistan inspired to shape policy at home. She secured a decisive win at the Democratic Party convention, earning the nomination with a 1,067 to 475 vote.

As a lieutenant colonel in the Army National Guard, Wells is committed to upholding the law and championing women’s rights. Her vision for a balanced and fair legal system makes her the ideal candidate to lead Indiana into a future of justice and equality.

Lonnie Randolph for

State Senator

The Gary Crusader proudly endorses Indiana State Senator Lonnie Randolph for his continued leadership in representing District 2. Randolph has been a dedicated advocate for economic equity, public education, and healthcare access for underserved communities. His commitment to fair wages, job creation, and criminal justice reform highlights his understanding of the unique challenges faced by the residents of Gary and Northwest Indiana.

Senator Randolph’s fight for voting rights and police accountability demonstrates his commitment to justice and civil rights. The Gary Crusader supports his re-election and encourages voters to back a leader who consistently stands for progress and equality.

Carolyn B. Jackson for

State Representative

The Gary Crusader proudly endorses Indiana State Representative Carolyn B. Jackson for re-election. Since taking office, Jackson has been a strong advocate for affordable healthcare, public safety, and economic development in Hammond, Indiana. Her dedication to environmental issues, especially addressing contamination in local waterways, shows her commitment to a cleaner, healthier community.

Known for her accessibility and listening to the concerns of her constituents, Jackson continues to push for better educational outcomes and job training programs. Her leadership in the state legislature reflects a deep commitment to equity and justice for all.

Representative Carolyn B. Jackson is a vital voice for Hammond, and the Gary Crusader encourages voters to support her continued service and dedication to improving the lives of its residents.

Ragen Hatcher for State Representative

Ragen Hatcher

Ragen Hatcher has been a dedicated advocate for Gary and surrounding communities in the Indiana House of Representatives. Serving on key committees like Commerce, Small Business, and Economic Development, she has championed economic growth and criminal justice reform.

Hatcher’s collaboration with former Senator Eddie Melton led to important redevelopment legislation, boosting jobs and revenue across the region. Her leadership continues to bring significant benefits to Gary and its neighboring areas.

The Gary Crusader proudly endorses Ragen Hatcher for re-election, confident in her commitment to progress and positive change for the 3rd House District.

Vernon G. Smith for State Representative

Indiana State Representative Vernon G. Smith has been a tireless advocate for the people of Gary and Northwest Indiana, consistently championing legislation that improves education, economic development, and public safety. With a career dedicated to lifting the voices of his constituents, Smith has fought for increased funding for schools and programs that support underprivileged youth.

His leadership on key issues such as healthcare access and criminal justice reform has made a tangible difference in the community. As a lifelong resident, Smith deeply understands the needs of Gary’s citizens, and his commitment to equity and justice is unwavering. The Gary Crusader is proud to endorse Vernon G. Smith for re-election, confident that his experience and dedication will continue to move our community forward.

The Gary Crusader believes the citizens of the 14th House District should re-elect Vernon G. Smith.

Earl Harris Jr. for State Representative

Earl Harris Jr.

As the Representative for House District 2 in the Indiana General Assembly, Earl L. Harris Jr. has proven himself a committed and effective advocate for his constituents. His leadership roles in the Black Legislative Caucus and as assistant floor leader, coupled with his service on the influential Ways and Means Committee, highlight his dedication to addressing the district’s needs and achieving meaningful progress.

The Gary Crusader proudly endorses Earl L. Harris Jr. for re-election as State Representative for House District 2, confident that he will continue to deliver for the community.

Mark Spencer for

State Representatives

Mark Spencer stands ready to continue the progressive work established by former Senator Eddie Melton. With his sharp intellect and tireless energy, Spencer is well-equipped to tackle the pressing needs of the 3rd Senatorial District in the Indiana Senate. His dedication to job creation, revenue growth, environmental protection, and improved school funding reflects a clear commitment to the well-being and future of the community.

The Gary Crusader confidently endorses Mark Spencer as the right candidate for Senate District 3.

As for the role of Lake County Surveyor, Bill Emerson has shown unwavering commitment. His dual expertise as both an attorney and a civil engineer demonstrates the dedication and qualifications needed for this important position. Emerson’s experience and professionalism have been vital to his work, and he has earned another term.

The Gary Crusader proudly supports Bill Emerson for re-election as Lake County Surveyor.