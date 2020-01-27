Crusader has first look at 2020 NBA All Star Weekend uniforms

In honor of the 69th Annual NBA All Star Game to beheld from February 14 through February 16 in Chicago, Jordan Brand revealed their 2020 NBA All-Star uniforms for players, participants and fans on Thursday, January 23, in a press release.

According to the NBA’s League Office, the uniforms will take its inspiration from the city’s unifying mode of transportation — “the transit line.”

The eight lines of the train will match and represent the number of uniforms seen on the court during 2020 NBA All-Star Weekend.

“Jordan Brand and Nike designers incorporated the color of each track into the uniforms as a base,” said the NBA League’s Office via press release. “Blue and red for the NBA All-Star Game; purple and orange for (the) NBA Rising Stars; green and pink for the NBA All-Star Celebrity Game presented by Ruffles; and brown and yellow for the NBA Cares Special Olympics Unified Basketball Game.”

In addition to the color scheme of the uniforms, the Jordan Brand’s official NBA All-Star game uniforms will also feature a six-pointed star from the Chicago flag as the symbolic refrain, while inviting the attitude of the ‘90s-era alternate uniforms worn by the Chicago Bulls. “Its representation on court spans the bold (It’s integrated into the NBA Star logo on the chest) and the subtle,” stated the League’s office. “For example, a closer look at the pinstripes reveals the integration of the star. A multi-colored star is also partially visible in the short’s side panel. The silver satin on the numbers and letters are inspired by the trains’ worn patina.”

The Jordan Brand NBA All-Star 2020 uniforms will make their debut on Friday, February, 14, at NBA All Star Weekend.

For more information on how fans can purchase Jordan Brand Authentic and Swingman jerseys, visit online at NBAStore.com and Nike.com.