Crusader evaluates Top 5 Prospects 2020 NBA Mock Draft

By Joseph Phillips, Crusader Sports Writer

With the NBA season at a standstill, the Crusader produced a list featuring the Top Five Prospects in the 2020 NBA Draft.

Pick number 1: Anthony Edwards.

The 6-foot -3 star out of Georgia is known as a powerful guard with elite length and explosiveness, according to pro scouts.

Scouts believe Edwards is tough to contain on the floor, especially in transition and has a strong first step and bounce off one or two feet in space. Edwards also embraces contact in the paint and is a three-level scorer who can function on or off the ball.

Pick number 2: LaMelo Ball.

The 6-foot-7, 190-pound point guard out of Chino Hills, California, will hope to join his brother Lonzo Ball on the next level for the 2020-21 season.

With his elite size, Ball controls the game from his unique vantage point with impressive creativity, flair, poise, and instincts operating off a live dribble and great ball handling skills, according to pro scouts.

Pick number 3: James Wiseman.

According to pro scouts, the 7-foot -1, 240-pound center out of Memphis has a 7-5 wingspan and a gigantic standing reach. He is an exceptional athlete for his size in terms of his ability to get up and down the floor. He covers a lot of ground on the floor and elevates around the rim quickly with explosiveness and power.

Pick number 4: Isaac Okoro.

Standing 6-foot-6 and weighing 225 pounds, Isaac Okoro has ideal physical tools for an NBA wing, according to pro scouts. Okoro was one of the most impactful defenders in his college games and has All-NBA potential, thanks to his excellent lateral quickness, high intensity level and sound technique.

Pick number 5: Deni Avdija.

The 6-foot-9 baller out of Israel is big enough to play power forward but has the ballhandling, creativity and playmaking skill of a point guard. Avdija is at his best operating out of the pick-and-roll, where he displays excellent timing and vision, allowing him to make every read and pass in the book.

This concludes the Crusader’s Top 5 Picks in the 2020 NBA Mock Draft.