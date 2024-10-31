Crusader endorses Kamala Harris in 2024 Presidential race

As we approach a pivotal moment in our nation’s history, it’s vital to elect leaders who prioritize the needs, rights, and dignity of all Americans. Kamala Harris and Tim Walz stand out as champions for justice, fairness, and truth, particularly for Black Americans. Their commitment to delivering economic stability, promoting international integrity, and standing up against the disinformation that clouds our communities makes them the clear choice for President and Vice President of the United States.

A crucial issue for many families has been the economic stimulus, a lifeline through recent financial hardships. There’s a lot of misinformation swirling around the origins of these checks, with claims that they were solely championed by the previous administration. The reality is that, despite Trump’s attempts to delay and resist these relief efforts, Congress fought for the checks that reached Americans in their time of need. Kamala Harris has made it a point to dispel these myths and bring truth to the forefront: this was a bipartisan effort to provide real, necessary relief. The stimulus checks were similar to those issued under Bush and Obama, with only one exception—Trump’s insistence on adding his actual name, taking credit for what was truly a shared government action.

Harris and Walz’s integrity extends to their stance on the Israel-Palestine conflict. They know this is a critical issue that impacts not only international relations but resonates deeply with communities here at home. While many are reevaluating their stance on U.S. support for Israel, Harris and Walz advocate for balanced diplomacy that emphasizes peace, equity, and respect for both Israelis and Palestinians. They recognize the importance of a nuanced approach, one that considers the rights and well-being of all people involved. On the other hand, Trump, who has long-standing support from Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, would likely only inflame tensions in the region. Netanyahu himself has downplayed any differences between the candidates, but Harris and Walz understand that Black Americans and marginalized communities are profoundly affected by America’s foreign policy choices. They are committed to a path of peaceful advocacy and humanitarian support.

When it comes to the economic future of Black Americans, Kamala Harris represents a vision centered on equity, opportunity, and prosperity. Harris has long advocated for policies aimed at closing the racial wealth gap, including support for affordable housing, small business growth, and equal pay protections, which would benefit Black families across the country. She supports increased investment in historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs) and targeted funding for entrepreneurship in Black communities. Her plans would open new pathways for homeownership and build intergenerational wealth by dismantling structural barriers that have disproportionately impacted Black families’ access to capital and resources.

Furthermore, Harris’ dedication to expanding access to healthcare and childcare programs addresses some of the most pressing issues impacting economic security. Black Americans are often affected by the rising costs of healthcare and child-rearing, which can hold back financial progress. Harris’ vision includes lowering healthcare premiums, expanding Medicaid, and implementing paid family leave—all of which would directly support Black families and communities. By focusing on these economic foundations, Kamala Harris is committed to fostering a more secure and prosperous future for Black voters, ensuring that they not only recover but thrive in the evolving economy.

Kamala Harris and Tim Walz are leaders who fight for Black communities, who stand firm against disinformation, and who approach complex issues with integrity and transparency. Their commitment to equity in both domestic and foreign policy makes them uniquely qualified to lead.

Donald Trump’s policies and leadership have consistently neglected the needs of Black Americans. His tax policies disproportionately benefited the wealthiest Americans and large corporations, leaving working-class Black families behind with few economic gains and less support for critical social services. His handling of healthcare has also created additional burdens for Black Americans, repeatedly attempting to dismantle the Affordable Care Act, also known as Obamacare, which millions of Black families rely on for essential healthcare access. Trump’s economic approach not only disregards the systemic barriers impacting Black Americans but also contributes to widening the wealth gap by funneling resources away from the programs that could help Black communities achieve financial security and upward mobility the most.

It is for these reasons that the Chicago Crusader proudly and wholeheartedly endorses and urges you to support Vice President Kamala Harris and Governor Tim Walz for President and Vice President of the United States.