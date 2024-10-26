Crusader Endorses Democrat Frank J. Mrvan for Congress

Rep. Frank Mrvan

This endorsement for Indiana’s First Congressional District is easy – we endorse Democrat Frank J. Mrvan in the upcoming election on November 5.

After two terms in Congress, Frank Mrvan has proven himself to be a true friend to the City of Gary. He brings back federal dollars that benefit our residents and businesses and demonstrates that he cares about the issues that matter most to Gary.

He is able to do this because he is always in Gary, always meeting with our Gary and Lake County elected officials, Gary Chamber of Commerce members, local media outlets, and spending time with our religious leaders demonstrating his willingness to always stay connected with our community, to listen to our concerns, and to help those in need.

We know how important it is that federal funds are directed to the City of Gary to help our transportation systems, our water infrastructure, and our public safety, and Frank Mrvan has delivered for us. The investments in the South Shore Rail Line Double Tracking Project are continuing to put our City on the map as a destination for business locations and investments, and they would not be happening without Congressman Mrvan’s support.

The Gary/Chicago International Airport is also continuing to be a draw for our City, and Congressman Mrvan has brought $10 million in federal funds to make investments that are bringing in new cargo operations, new vehicles to address snow removal and fire equipment, and expanding the U.S. Customs facility that positions this economic asset of Northwest Indiana for continued growth.

Congressman Mrvan has also been instrumental in supporting the Gary Sanitary District and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to make much needed investments in our water infrastructure, and also $682,000 for the Gary Park Department to make expansions in bike trails. These are actions that improve how people live and work in our City, and they would not be happening without the focus and advocacy of Congressman Mrvan. He has also shown his commitment to our public safety by bringing back $2 million dollars in federal funds for new equipment and technology for the Gary Police Department. These funds have purchased new laptops for cars, automated license plate readers, and mobile trailer units.

Steel and the members of organized labor are also of critical importance to the economy of the City of Gary and our region, and Frank Mrvan has demonstrated his ability to advocate and stand shoulder to shoulder with our steelworkers as the Vice Chairman of the Congressional Steel Caucus. The infrastructure investments that are originating from the federal law that he supported, the Bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, had Buy America requirements that are keeping our workers in the steel and manufacturing industries on the job. We need Congressman Mrvan in office so he can continue his good work to support the American steel industry and the workers in the City of Gary.

The ability to have success for these types of investments must happen by working with many different people and levels of government, and Congressman Mrvan has shown his willingness to work with local officials, state officials, businesses, unions, nonprofits and federal officials in Congress and the Administration to make these investments happen. This is the type of collaborative and bipartisan approach that has led to success for the South Shore Rail Line, for the Gary/Chicago International Airport, for investments in our economy, public safety, and steel industry, and we support the re-election of Congressman Mrvan so can he continue to be a servant leader for the City of Gary.

This election is too important for the residents of the City of Gary to sit on the sidelines. Make your plan to vote in the upcoming election and support Democratic Congressman Frank J. Mrvan for Indiana’s First District Representative in Congress.