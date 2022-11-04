Crusader Endorsements for 2022 Election (Gary Edition)

Mrvan Actions Support the needs of Gary

As we approach Election Day, it is important to remember that Congressman Frank J. Mrvan has always prioritized the needs of the city of Gary and has proven his ability to successfully obtain federal resources for the good of our community, including financial support for our public safety and the Gary Police Department.

One of the Congressman’s first actions in early 2021 was to ask local governments what their priorities were so he could help support them.

The Gary Police Department asked for technology upgrades, and Congressman Mrvan delivered. According to his press release, for Fiscal Year 2022, the Gary Police Department received $500,000 to obtain additional laptops and mobile data terminals to ensure each officer possesses an individual unit.

This funding is also being used for automatic license plate readers that assist Gary police officers in their ability to protect the community.

This year, Congressman Mrvan delivered again for the Gary Police Department by supporting a $1 million request for body-worn cameras and in-car cameras. As noted in the request, there is an increased need to utilize existing technologies to effectively and efficiently maintain and enhance public safety. This funding will modernize policing strategies for the city of Gary and improve the transparency and protection of officers.

While some people try to blame Democrats for not funding police or caring about the safety of our communities, we know that is not the case with Congressman Mrvan. He has proven his ability to successfully deliver federal funds for the Gary Police Department and improve the ability of our police officers to make our community safer.

Congressman Mrvan has also proven his ability to take action to address the pressing inflationary costs that all of us are facing.

As our Calumet Trustee Kim Robinson has stated in these pages, Frank knows the challenges that seniors face with high prescription drug costs, and that is why he supported the Inflation Reduction Act, which allows certain drug price negotiations, limits out-of-pocket costs for insulin, and caps Medicare Part D out-of-pocket costs. Because of Congressman Mrvan’s action, those on Medicare will no longer have to choose between missing a prescription or missing a meal.

Frank Mrvan has proven, not just in his first term in Congress, but throughout his decades of public service and being an elected official, that he cares about our safety, our police officers, first responders, our economy, our environment and lakeshore, our steel industry, the Gary/Chicago International Airport, the South Shore Rail Line, voting rights, and the ability of everyone to find a good-paying job.

Election Day is fast approaching, and we encourage everyone to make sure you have a plan to vote and to make sure you vote for our Democratic Congressman Frank J. Mrvan.

Congress 1st District – Frank J. Mrvan Jr.:

The Gary Crusader endorses Frank J. Mrvan Jr. for re-election to the U.S. House of Representatives so that he can continue to provide strong leadership and representation to constituents of the First District. During his first term, he has helped provide funds to enhance economic development, public safety, and environmental concerns in the district. Mrvan will continue to address the pandemic health crisis, make investments to grow the Northwest Indiana economy with good-paying jobs, and bridge the division gripping our nation. While an elected official, he has been visible in the community and he has listened to all individuals and worked in a bipartisan fashion to bring people together to solve problems. The Gary Crusader looks forward to Mrvan continuing to represent our collective interests in Washington, D.C., and bringing back federal resources to enhance the Northwest Indiana economy by supporting existing businesses and attracting new people and good-paying jobs to our region. Vote for Frank J. Mrvan for U.S. Representative – District 1.

Tom McDermott – U.S. Senate

Thomas McDermott, Jr. has served as the Mayor of Hammond for 18 years. During his tenue, he has brought over a billion dollars in economic development to the city. Tom is a veteran of the United States Navy having services during the Persian Gulf War. After the Navy, Tom earned a Finance degree with high honors from Purdue Northwest, while working full-time. Law school took Tom to South Bend, where he attended the University of Notre Dame. There, Tom worked in the school’s Legal Aid office, providing legal services for the less fortunate. After receiving his law degree, Tom returned to Hammond to open his own law practice. As mayor he also established an award-winning Hammond College Bound Scholarship Program, which has provided full-tuition scholarships to thousands of Hammond’s graduating seniors. His mayoral experience, support of education and ability to negotiate and securing funding for economic development makes him the best candidate to serve as U.S. Senator.

Destiny Wells – Secretary of State

Destiny Wells is running for Indiana Secretary of State to safeguard democracy and the freedom to vote right here at home. She has worked at all levels of government—local, state, federal, and the multi-national level with NATO. As an attorney, she has been Associate Corporation Counsel for the City of Indianapolis and Marion County, and Deputy Attorney General for the State of Indiana. And as a military intelligence officer, She saw first-hand the state of democracy across the world. With the Voter Rights being threatened at every level Indiana needs someone, committed to protecting it for all Hoosiers. We endorse Destiny Wells.

ZeNai Brooks – Auditor of State

ZeNai Brooks is a CPA, author, pastor’s wife and millennial leader with extensive business and civic experience. She has combined her passion for community advocacy and her professional career as the Controller of the Corporate Responsibility function of Cummins, a Fortune 200 company and Treasurer of the related Foundation, which provides funding to grassroots initiatives and strategic programs around the world. ZeNai also serves as a Board Member with the INCPAS and as the Central Region President & National Director with the National Association of Black Accountants, amongst others. She believes that as we engage in the community by giving back, empowering others, and “Lifting As We Climb,” everyone can make a difference. We encourage you to vote for ZeNai Brooks because her financial education and experience make her more than qualified to take on the challenges in the role of Auditor of State.

Jessica McClellan – Treasurer of State

Jessica McClellan was elected Monroe County treasurer in 2017. She serves as the chief investment officer and tax collector for the 12th largest Indiana county and the 11th largest county budget. She serves as secretary of the Monroe County Board of Finance and sits on the Monroe County Internal Controls Committee. Ms. McClellan is a fixture in Monroe County Government, where she has served in the Commissioners’ and Assessor’s offices, gaining valuable experience in serving constituents across a variety of needs. After her election she quickly set to work modernizing the Treasurer’s office. She works tirelessly to improve communications with customers through better website transparency and outreach. She believes in providing service that makes contacting the Treasurer’s office a pleasure, not a hassle. Her investment achievements in Monroe County and work to connect taxpayers with financial assistance are noteworthy and impressive. We endorse Jessica McClellan for Treasurer of State.

Lake County Sheriff – Oscar Martinez Jr.

The incumbent Lake County Sheriff Oscar Martinez Jr. was victorious in the General Election. Although Martinez is facing legal challenges, he continues to work aggressively in fighting crime and implementing programs to provide to the Sheriff’s Department. Martinez is the most qualified and has an impressive list of achievements and honors. Many of the programs and training he supports are compassionate in nature, which is important with the increase in mental health cases. The Crusader endorses Oscar Martinez Jr. for Lake County Sheriff.