Crusader Endorsements – 2024 Presidential Election

President and Vice President of the United States

(1) Kamala D. Harris & Tim Walz (D)

U.S. Representative, 1st District

(11) Jonathan L. Jackson (D)

U.S. Representative, 2nd District

(11) Robin Kelly (D)

U.S. Representative, 3rd District

(11) Delia Ramirez (D)

U.S. Representative, 4th District

(11) Jesus “Chuy” Garcia (D)

U.S. Representative, 5tht District

(11) Mike Quigley (D)

U.S. Representative, 6tht District

(11) Sean Casten. (D)

U.S. Representative, 7tht District

(11) Danny K. Davis — (D)

U.S. Representative, 8th District

(11) Raja Krishnamoorthi — (D)

U.S. Representative, 9tht District

(11) Janice D. Schakowsky — (D)

State Senator, 1st District

(21) Javier Loera Cervantes — (D)

State Senator, 4th District

(21) Kimberly A. Lightford — (D)

State Senator, 5th District Unexpired 2-year Term

(21) Lakesia Collins — (D)

State Senator, 7th District

(21) Mike Simmons — (D)

State Senator, 10th District

(21) Robert Martwick — (D)

State Senator, 13th District

(21) Robert Peters — (D)

State Senator, 16th District

(21) Willie Preston — (D)

State Senator, 20th District

(21) Garciela Guzman — (D)

State Senator, 28th District

(21) Laura M. Murphy — (D)

State Representative, 1st District

(31) Aaron M. Ortiz — (D)

State Representative, 3rd District

(31) Eva-Dina Delgado — (D)

State Representative, 4th District

(31) Lilian Jimenez — (D)

State Representative, 5th District

(31) Kimberly Neely DuBuclet — (D)

State Representative, 6th District

(31) Sonya Marie Harper — (D)

State Representative, 8th District

(31) LaShawn K. Ford — (D)

State Representative, 9th District

(31) Yolanda Morris — (D)

State Representative, 10th District

(31) Jawaharial “Omar” Williams — (D)

State Representative, 11th District

(31) Ann M. Williams — (D)

State Representative, 12th District

(31) Margaret Croke — (D)

State Representative, 13th District

(31) Hoan Huynh — (D)

State Representative, 14th District

(31) Kelly M. Cassidy — (D)

State Representative, 15th District

(31) Michael J. Kelly — (D)

State Representative, 16th District

(31) Kevin John Olickal — (D)

State Representative, 18th District

(31) Robyn Gabel — (D)

State Representative, 19th District

(31) Lindsey LaPointe — (D)

State Representative, 20th District

(31) Brad Stephens — (R)

State Representative, 21st District

(31) Abdelnasser Rashid — (D)

State Representative, 22nd District

(31) Angie Guerrero-Cuellar — (D)

State Representative, 23rd District

(31) Edgar Gonzalez, Jr. — (D)

State Representative, 24th District

(31) Theresa Mah — (D)

State Representative, 25th District

(31) Curtis J. Tarver II — (D)

State Representative, 26th District

(31) Kam Buckner — (D)

State Representative, 27th District

(31) Justin Q. Slaughter — (D)

State Representative, 28th District

(31) Robert “Bob” Rita — (D)

State Representative, 29th District

(31) Thaddeus Jones — (D)

State Representative, 31st District

(31) Michael Crawford — (D)

State Representative, 32nd District

(31) Lisa J. Davis — (D)

State Representative, 33rd District

(31) Marcus C. Evans — (D)

State Representative, 34th District

(31) Nicholas “Nick” Smith — (D)

State Representative, 35th District

(31 Mary Gill — (D)

State Representative, 36th District

(31) Rick Ryan — (D)

State Representative, 39th District

(31) Will Guzzardi — (D)

State Representative, 40th District

(31) Jaime M. Andrade, Jr. — (D)

State Representative, 55th District

(31) Martin J. Moylan — (D)

State Representative, 78th District

(31) Camille Lilly — (D)

Metropolitan Water Reclamation District

Commissioners Unexpired 2-Year Term

(48) Precious Brady-Davis — (D)

Clerk of the Circuit Court

(51) Mariyana T. Spyropoulos — (D)

State’s Attorney

(55) Robert W. Fioretti — (R)

County Clerk Unexpired 2-Year Term

(57) Monica M. Gordon — (D)

County Commissioner, 1st District

Unexpired 2-Year Term

(61) Tara Stamps — (D)

County Commissioner, 2nd District

Unexpired 2-Year Term

(61) Michael Scott, Jr. — (D)

Board of Review, 3rd District

(63) Larry Rogers, Jr. — (D)

Judge of the Supreme Court (Vacancy of Burke)

(71) Joy Virginia Cunningham — (D)

Judge of the Appellate Court (Vacancy of Connors)

(72) Mary Lane Mikva — (D)

Judge of the Appellate Court (Vacancy of Cunningham)

(73) Cynthia Cobbs — (D)

Judge of the Appellate Court (Vacancy of Delort)

(74) Celia Louise Gamrath — (D)

Judge of the Appellate Court (Vacancy of O’Neill Burke)

(75) Carl Anthony Walker — (D)

Judge of the Appellate Court (Vacancy of Flannery, Jr.)

(76) Pablo F. deCastro — (D)

Judge of the Circuit Court (Vacancy of Gaughan)

(78) Corinne C. Heggie — (D)

Judge of the Circuit Court (Vacancy of Haberkorn)

(79) Sarah Johnson — (D)

Judge of the Circuit Court (Vacancy of Hubbard)

(80) Deidre M. Dyer — (D)

Judge of the Circuit Court (Vacancy of Maras)

(81) Arlene Y. Coleman-Romeo — (D)

Judge of the Circuit Court (Vacancy of Mitchell)

(82) Neil Cohen — (D)

Judge of the Circuit Court (Vacancy of Murphy)

(83) Edward Joseph Underhill — (D)

Judge of the Circuit Court (Vacancy of Propes)

(84) Debjani “Deb Desai — (D)

Judge of the Circuit Court (Vacancy of Raines)

(85) Jennifer Patricia Callahan — (D)

Judge of the Circuit Court (Vacancy of Sullivan)

(86) James S. Murphy-Aguilú — (D)

Judge of the Circuit Court (Vacancy of Walker)

(87) Chloe Georgianna Pedersen — (D)

Judge, 3rd Subcircuit (Vacancy of Adams Brosnahan)

(91) Lucy Vazquez-Gonzalez — (D)

Judge, 3rd Subcircuit (Vacancy of Harmening)

(92) Pat Heery — (D)

Judge, 5th Subcircuit (Vacancy of Lewis)

(91) Yolanda Harris Sayre — (D)

Judge, 7th Subcircuit (Vacancy of Solganick)

(91) Owens J. Shelby — (D)

Judge, 8th Subcircuit (Vacancy of Collins-Dole)

(91) Loveleen Ahuja — (D)

Judge, 10th Subcircuit (Vacancy of McWilliams)

(91) Caroline Glennon-Goodman — (D)

Judge, 10th Subcircuit (Vacancy of Wojkowski)

(92) James V. Murphy — (D)

Judge, 11th Subcircuit (Vacancy of Finley Collins)

(91) Dawn Gonzalez — (D)

Judge, 11th Subcircuit (Vacancy of Daleo)

(92) Audrey Victoria Cosgrove — (D)

Judge, 14th Subcircuit (Vacancy of O’Hara)

(91) Griselda Vega Samuel — (D)

Judge, 14th Subcircuit (Vacancy of Pierce)

(92) Stephanie Katheryn Miller — (D)

Judge, 16th Subcircuit

(Converted from Associate Judgeship of Flood)

(91) Pedro Fregoso, Jr. — (D)

Judge, 16th Subcircuit

(Converted from Associate Judgeship of Griffin, Jr.)

(91) Cecilia Abundis — (D)

Judge, 17th Subcircuit

(Converted from Associate Judgeship of Aguilar)

(91) Rivanda Doss Beal — (D)

Judge, 17th Subcircuit

(Converted from Associate Judgeship of Flaherty)

(91) Lloyd James Brooks — (D)

Judge, 19th Subcircuit

(Converted from Associate Judgeship of Senechalle, Jr.)

(91) Bridget Colleen Duignan — (D)

Judge, 20thd Subcircuit

(Converted from Associate Judgeship of Budzinski)

(91) Nadine Jean Wichem — (D)