Crusader announces departure of Erick Johnson

Crusader Newspaper Group Publisher Dorothy R. Leavell announced Wednesday, June 14, 2023, that City Editor Erick Johnson has decided to leave Chicago to assume a new position in Gary, Indiana. He will begin his new role at a digital media outlet later this month.

Since joining the Chicago Crusader in 2015, Erick has reported local news stories and written exclusives about issues that impact the Black community with many gaining national attention. The NNPA award-winning journalist has been credited with raising the public’s awareness of racial disparities in various areas from health and policing to city services.

As the Chicago Crusader Newspaper celebrates its 83rd year of publishing news and information important to the Black community, “We thank Erick Johnson for his contributions and wish him well in his new endeavor.”