CRR19 project hosts 5th annual event to commemorate anniversary of the Chicago Race Riot of 1919.

Event Summary: Community leaders, elected officials and notables gather for historic bike tour and public art prototype unveiling. Join us for a 6.7-mile bike tour in Bronzeville and Bridgeport to learn about the 1919 race riots, origin story of Chicago’s residential segregation, and Black resilience. Speakers include CRR19 co-directors: Dr. Peter Cole and Dr. Franklin Cosey Gay, Mr. Dan Duster, Dr. Myiti Sengstacke Rice, Dr. Lance Williams, Pastor Chris Harris, Ald. Pat Dowell, Ald. Lamont Robinson, Ald. Nicole Lee

Who: Chicago Race Riot of 1919 Commemoration Project (CRR19); Organic Oneness; Firebird Community Arts; Illinois Institute of Technology; Chicago Center for Youth Violence Prevention, University of Chicago; Greater Bronzeville Community Action Council



What: Free event to commemorate 104th anniversary of the 1919 Chicago Race Riot, the worst incident of racial violence in city history. Attendees must provide their own bicycle and helmet though some free Divvy bikes will be available. A trolley option, with limited seating, also is available.

“The Race Riots remain the deadliest incident of racial violence in the city’s history,” said Dr. Peter Cole. “We deliver historic tours, along with our partner Organic Oneness, to uplift this history. There is no better way to learn and be empowered than by visiting places to see them with their own eyes.”

Dr. Franklin Cosey Gay declared, “We believe that by commemorating the Chicago Race Riot of 1919, we shed light on a forgotten chapter of our city’s history and foster meaningful dialogue about the enduring impacts of racism, particularly the residential segregation that persists to this day. Pedaling through Bronzeville and Bridgeport, stopping at various locations including those exemplifying the resistance and resilience of the Black community is a powerful experience that shouldn’t be missed!”

When: Saturday, 22 July 2022 at 10:00 AM

· 10:00 am – 10:30 am: Opening Remarks (Media interview opportunity) and student dance performance, “Vortex of Violence to Breaths of Healing,” choreographed by Kevin “lega” Jeff

· 10:30 am – 12:30 pm: Bike Tour (B-roll Opportunity)

· 1:00 pm – 2:00 pm: (Media interview opportunity)

o Remarks

o Public Art prototypes from Firebird Community Arts’ Project FIRE

o Lunch and water courtesy of CRR19 & Organic Oneness

Where: Illinois Institute of Technology, NW corner of 35th and State.

* T-shirts available for sale.

Register Here!



For more information about the history of 1919 Chicago Race Riot, Chicago Race Riot of 1919 Commemoration Project (CRR19), and list of sponsors, follow posts on social media at @ChicagoRaceRiot and visit us online at www.chicagoraceriot.org

