Crown Point Rotary Club welcomes Kelly Anoe, President & CEO of Legacy Foundation, as guest speaker 

The Crown Point Rotary Club is honored to host Kelly Anoe, President and CEO of Legacy Foundation, as the featured speaker at their weekly luncheon on Wednesday, April 2, 2025, at 12:10 PM at Youche Country Club (2301 W. 129th Place, Crown Point, IN).

Kelly Anoe, President and CEO of Legacy Foundation

Kelly Anoe brings a wealth of experience in nonprofit leadership, philanthropy, and community development. Since joining Legacy Foundation, Lake County’s community foundation, in 2014, she has been instrumental in driving impactful initiatives that support local communities. With a Bachelor of Arts in Psychology, an MBA from Purdue Northwest, and a Certified Fundraising Executive (CFRE) credential, Kelly has dedicated her career to strengthening philanthropy and nonprofit effectiveness. She also serves on multiple boards and committees, including the Indiana Philanthropy Alliance Public Policy Committee.

The Crown Point Rotary Club, guided by the principle of Service Above Self, is dedicated to fostering leadership and community engagement. This luncheon offers an opportunity for the community to learn more about philanthropy’s role in local development and hear from a respected leader shaping the future of Lake County.

The public and media are encouraged to attend.

For more information or to RSVP, contact Joseph Skibbie at [email protected].

About Crown Point Rotary Club:

The Crown Point Rotary Club is a dedicated group of business and community leaders working together to make a meaningful impact through service, philanthropy, and leadership development. The club meets weekly and welcomes new members who share a passion for service and community engagement.