Criminal Justice Institute awarded $1.9 million

The Indiana Criminal Justice Institute was recently awarded $1.9 million by the U.S. Department of Justice to bolster the state’s Victim Compensation program. The funds will be used to make payments to eligible violent crime victims in Indiana.

“Assisting survivors and their families is an important function of CJI, whether it’s directly through the Victim Compensation program or indirectly,” said Devon McDonald, ICJI Executive Director. “We appreciate the Department of Justice’s continued investment in Indiana, as it helps to make those efforts possible.”

Created by the Indiana General Assembly in 1978, the Violent Crime Victim Compensation Fund reimburses victims or their dependents for certain costs incurred as a result of a violent crime. Eligible costs include medical bills, lost wages, loss of support to legal dependents, reasonable childcare services or outpatient mental health counseling (up to $3,000) due to the injuries received.

Claimants can be reimbursed up to $15,000, on top of an additional $5,000 that can be used to recoup certain funeral costs.

“Going through a traumatic experience can be difficult, and not just emotionally and physically, but also financially,” said Nolan Jenkins, ICJI Victims Compensation Program Director. “We want survivors to be able to focus more on their recovery and less on cost involved.”

To be eligible for compensation, the crime must be a felony or Class A misdemeanor that resulted in death or bodily injury, in which, the victim incurred at least $100 in medical expenses.

The crime must have taken place in Indiana and be reported to law enforcement within 72 hours, with the exception of victims of a child sex crime. The victim must cooperate with law enforcement and the prosecutor’s office.